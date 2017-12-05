Actress Melissa Rauch Welcomes A 'Beautiful Baby Girl' Named Sadie

Melissa Rauch, the “Big Bang Theory” star who described a previous miscarriage as “one of the most profound sorrows,” has welcomed a new bundle of joy.

The actress announced on Monday that she had given birth to a baby girl named Sadie.

“I will never take for granted the difficult road it took to get here,” she wrote on Instagram. “To those on that road: I’m sending you so much love today and always.”

A post shared by Melissa Rauch (@themelissarauch) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

Back in July, Rauch publicly revealed her pregnancy with an essay in Glamour that described the “primal depression” she felt after a miscarriage and her fears of suffering the same fate again. In October, the star appeared in a video in which celebrities called out the stigma surrounding pregnancy loss.

Sadie is the first child for Rauch, 37, and her husband Winston.

Rauch’s “BBT” character Bernadette is expecting her second child on the show.