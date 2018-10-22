NFL Reporter Melissa Stark Hit In Head By Football, Makes Epic Comeback

Melissa Stark of the NFL Network kept her head in the game Sunday after a rogue football smashed her in the noggin.

Stark was reporting on the field before the Los Angeles Chargers-Tennessee Titans game in London when a ball hit her in the back of the head.

She shrugged it off like a pro.

“Oh, OK. Nothing like live television. I’m OK,” she said.

Then she quickly transitioned into a hamstring injury report on Chargers running back Melvin Gordon. Smooth.

Stark later quipped that she was “really taking one for the team.”

“I might be on the injury report,” she said. “I am now officially questionable.”

Realizing she had a viral moment here, Stark also tweeted on the incident.

Hurts more every time I watch it....literally NEVER happened in 20 years covering NFL ...London, I’ll never forget you!! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🏈🏈 @nflnetwork @NFL @NFLUK (in case ur wondering, I’m already off the injury report) 👍🏼💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/OsmB4wW0Jc — melissa stark (@melissastark) October 21, 2018

If you have time, feel free to watch the entire thing bc it almost happens TWICE! 👀🏈🏈 @nflnetwork @nfl pic.twitter.com/scJtgWT7J7 — melissa stark (@melissastark) October 21, 2018

Back to reporting on sidelines after 15 years , maybe I should rethink this??? 😳 🏈 @NFL @nflnetwork https://t.co/HZNlNsRBF0 — melissa stark (@melissastark) October 21, 2018

Way to shake it off, Melissa.