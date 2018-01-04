Memes Poke Fun At Oregonians Who Don't Want To Pump Their Own Gas

No doubt about it: Oregonians have a lot of pride in their full-service gas stations. And this week we saw them react to a new self-service law that permits them to pump their own gas.

While the law, which went into effect on Monday, only applies to about half of Oregon’s 36 counties, many residents took to Facebook to express their displeasure.

Concerns ranged from not knowing how to pump gas to fears of smelling like gas or being attacked by hoodlums. You can read the hilarious fears here.

People on the internet have since chimed in to roast the Beaver State with comments, photos and memes.

Here are some of them:

OREGON - Devastating scenes from all across rural Oregon today as residents try to pump their own gas for the first time. Officials estimate millions of casualties.#PrayForOregon

. pic.twitter.com/44aOOs0VdC — Matt Daymon (@17ebivor) January 3, 2018

Day two of Oregonians pumping their own gas.



"House Bill 2482, which was signed into law last year by Gov. Kate Brown, allows motorists to pump their own gas in nearly half of Oregon’s 36 counties." @HuffPost #Oregon pic.twitter.com/Hxn6UrAkew — Heather Mullins (@TalkMullins) January 3, 2018

Dear Oregon



Please marvel at this advanced gas pumping maneuver. Do not attempt without years of experience lest you accidentally explode your entire family and any surrounding transients. pic.twitter.com/WxQpMJpjS0 — Stangle's Kid (@lisasaurstomp) January 3, 2018

In other news tonight, Oregon passed a law for cities of 40k people or less to pump their own gas and they're going crazy over it. pic.twitter.com/fR7kB6bZwJ — ·.·★ Jaxxy Frost★·.· (@CrackerJaxzi) January 3, 2018

All of Oregon in the first week #oregongas pic.twitter.com/k1wl2UaI3m — Les HailYes (@LesHailYes) January 4, 2018

I love this state, but I'm so proud to be from one of those other 48 during Gaspocalypse. And I promise I'm laughing now so that when I see you struggling at a pump, I can teach you how easy it is and not laugh with you right there. #gaspocalypse #oregongas #Oregon pic.twitter.com/RKCwOgTRrE — Jana Rood (@ClumsyCairn) January 3, 2018

Oregonians have had a pretty good sense of humor about the trolling of their beloved state and at least one resident is thrilled to be able to fuel up her own vehicle:

How do you like me now?😌 In Hood River, where you can go right ahead and pump your own gas like a boss. New Oregon law allows drivers to self-serve gas in counties with populations under 40,000. pic.twitter.com/Z77LC8LnRM — Katherine Cook (@KCookKGW) January 4, 2018