Memo to Steve Cortes: Here is How to Actually Support Immigrants

I read with great interest Steve Cortes’ recent op-ed, Memo to DACA protesters: Stop shouting and start humbly persuading.

It was heartening to see a pro-DACA op-ed on FoxNews.com, yet it occurs to me that if Cortes had truly been interested in reaching out to advocates, he would have spent more time acknowledging the reality of their experiences. But then again, perhaps providing constructive criticism to DACA protesters was not the guiding force behind his piece at all. I can only wonder.

What I do know is that passing the DREAM Act in Congress carries the highest stakes possible for those affected by the program. It makes perfect sense for those affected by this fight, and their allies, to engage in all manners of advocacy, including peaceful protest. If you look back in our nation’s history, from women’s suffrage to the Civil Rights movement, no significant policy change has been made without protest. When the voices of the marginalized don’t have enough power behind them to be heard, they must turn up the volume.

The right to peaceful assembly has been a proud tool of patriots going back to the Boston Tea Party. When I took an oath as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserves I swore to protect the Constitution. A Constitution that exists for all people in our land, and etched in it is the right to assemble peacefully.

I fully realize that Mr. Cortes is a paid pundit, not a journalist, but as a wiser man than myself once said: while we are entitled to our opinions, we are not entitled to our own facts. If he is serious about wanting to champion the cause of DREAM Act advocates, and do so while paid by a media organization, his argument should be grounded in facts.

Cortes’ argument against free assembly, for instance, ignores the fact that about 900 DACA recipients--the very people he claims have no right to petition the U.S. government--are at this moment serving to protect his freedom.

He also ignores the fact that the thousands of Americans (both documented and undocumented) who protested last week in Washington, D.C. all pay the salaries of the very Senators whose offices they visited. Undocumented Americans pay an estimated $870 million a year in federal taxes, and contributed $1.3 billion to our country’s Social Security trust fund in 2010 alone--all money they’ll never have access to because they are not eligible for benefits.

By his continued use of the pejorative “illegal” when referring to people who are undocumented, he ignores the fact that it’s not a crime to be in this country without documentation: it’s a civil offense. If his aim, however, is an attempt to somehow place himself “above” those whom he calls “illegal,” I’d simply remind him of the fact Maria Hinojosa already shared with him: acts can be illegal, human beings cannot. Unless Cortes has never gotten a speeding ticket, parking ticket, jaywalked, etc. (all civil violations of the law), his use of the term is factually and comparably incorrect.

Furthermore, he suggests that Jose Antonio Vargas, the founder of our organization, has “made a career of doublespeak.”

Jose Antonio Vargas is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, having written for some of America’s most prominent news outlets before founding Define American. Unlike Cortes, he’s also an Emmy-nominated and award-winning filmmaker who has, without ever taking a single paycheck from Define American, dedicated his life to our charitable mission.

I find Cortes' comments highly ironic given that his elevated media presence in the last year stems only from his wholehearted embrace of Trump, whose campaign and policy approach has been predicated on anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Yet the part of Cortes’ op-ed that is most troubling is his disturbing view of what it means to be an American. His vision evokes no real patriotism or pride whatsoever, ignoring that, while we’re a nation of laws, we’re also a nation of grace, built by those who came here from other lands.

We’re the only nation in the world with a statue in our most prominent harbor inviting the world to “give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

If we ignore our heritage, and define America as merely an opportunity reserved for some people, we forget that our people, places and the values this nation was founded upon are what make America great.