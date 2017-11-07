Memory Foam Mattress Reviews

Mattress manufacturing industry persistently keeps evolving regarding technologies and latest trends to comfort the consumers. With every year, there comes a variation in mattress designs and features. But, it makes quite difficult for the consumers to keep up with every innovation; especially, if you haven't peeked into the market for so long or have not changed your mattress for quite a while. Moreover, there are hundreds of brands out there; selling various types of mattresses. This confuses an ordinary consumer to decide on the best mattress that suffices their needs. To this end, we present you our in-depth memory foam mattress review to help you make the most out of it.

What's A Memory Foam Mattress?

Mostly, the people seeking best mattress often ask this question to themselves. Let me put it into simplest form today. Most of the memory foam mattresses that go on sale generally manufactured using visco-elastic foam and are of three-layered design. The uppermost “Comfort Layer” is composed of unique materials which mold to the body shape when it gets into contact with the body heat. Subsequently, this eliminates the pressure downwards and on joints formed by gravity. When the mattress cools down, or when not in contact with any part of the body, its surface gets back to its original horizontal form. The second staging is usually known as the “Support Layer.” It’s meant to be more inflexible, so the overall contour of the mattress is clutched, and allows support for the thinner and softer comfort layer. Lastly, comes the “Base Layer” which is the ground platform of the mattress design. The base holds the other top two layers and is usually the most rigid and thickest of all.

Factors To Consider When Deciding On the Right Mattress

Choosing the best mattress for yourself never comes easy. Hence, it is essential for you to know the factors that you should consider while making a decision.

1) Brentwood Home Cypress

Generally used as an alterable mattress, this is another innovative, smart and multi-layered mattress design from the all American company. It's a medium density 13” cool gel mattress; that includes four layers of various materials. It is manufactured in Los Angeles, California, and comes with vacuum rolled. This mattress is available in all the standard sizes. Its demountable natural bamboo-derived rayon sheet is washable too. Besides, it comes with over 25 years of limited warranty.

2) LUCID Plush 14

This is presumably one of the most genuine memory foam mattresses available for sale; especially when it comes to value for price in our view. It is a bountiful four layered bamboo charcoal plant-infused bestseller; that has been around for quite a while and is in good books of comfort seekers. The bamboo charcoal is safe for hypoallergenic and sensitive skin, the foam is CertiPUR-US® certified, and it offers 25 years warranty.

3) Dynasty Mattress Cool Breeze

If your bed is an adjustable electric bed and you are after something that is compatible with it; 12″ Cool Breeze perfectly suits your needs. It's something that all you can expect from a good memory mattress foam. It consists four primary layers of gel memory and Visco. The top three layers are of premium high-density, supportive and firm. These layers sit on high resilience 5″ foam base; which is flexible and elevatable with the hydraulic motions. It also delivers vacuum packed and rolled. That implies it can become full-sized in 1 to 2 hours. This is a very sound mattress to sleep on; which offers 120 days trial period and 30 years warranty.

4) Sleep Innovations Shiloh

This design of memory foam mattresses is excellent for the consumers with low budgets. The highly popular dual-layered 12″ Visco mattress contains a conventional polyurethane 2.5″ comfort and a 9.5″ support base; that perfectly suits all sizes of the body. Its density rating 3 lbs; which makes it luxurious, cozy and soft. Also, it never compromises on quality and offers adequate therapeutic and orthopedic support for all sleep positions. With all its feature, it offers 20 years warranty and comes vacuum packed. This all makes it by far the best memory foam mattress of the year 2017.

