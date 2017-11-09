Memphis, it's here! Essence: My City, Four Ways!

Picture it, June Ambrose, Ro James, Chef D. Arthur, Karleen Roy, DJ Tootz, Jamond and Essence’s senior editor Charreah Jackson all under one roof! Now picture yourself there...fun, right?

The My City, Four Ways event is coming to Memphis THIS SATURDAY! Propcellar is the place and it’s happening from 12-5PM. This one-of-a-kind event is centered around celebrating Memphis’ food, music, art and unique style. It’s been to Atlanta and DC—and now it’s coming to Bluff City.

Get your free ticket and tell a friend to tell a friend! Click away: https://www.essence.com/mycity4ways/memphis

You DO NOT want to miss this concert/food/shopping/art experience! Be there or be somewhere else...less fun.

Essence June Ambrose

Essence Karleen Roy

Essence Chef D. Arthur

Essence DJ Tootz

Essence Music Artist, Jamond