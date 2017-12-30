MENA’s Youth Are Fretting About Their Future: It's Time For Leaders To Listen And Act

As the corner of the world with the youngest population, with more than 28% or 108 million people between the ages of 15 and 29, the Middle East and North Africa’s youth have long been a focus for policymakers and corporations alike. As far back as eight years ago, educational establishments were lamenting that, in spite of the early 21st century ‘boom’ of 2002- 2008, young people across the region did not benefit from a quality education and struggled to find employment. While macroeconomics during the (oil) boom were seemingly on strong footing from a GDP point of view, little to no micro economic structures and reforms were implemented to help serve and protect the generations coming through seeking employment, nor were education systems revamped to enable young people to become equipped for the ever-evolving workplace.

Sadly, almost a decade later this still rings true. In spite of the meteoric rise in smartphone and mobile internet penetration with UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt (in that order) leading the region, which one might conject should lead to higher learning, training and access to new skills, this is not the case. In fact, it is quite the opposite - youth unemployment has never been higher, with roughly 30% of the total population in 2016 out of work.

In the recent annual Arab Youth Survey by Asda’a Burson Marsteller, which covers the latest views from young people across 16 MENA countries, the report found that: ‘Many young Arabs say their education system falls short of preparing students for jobs of the future, while young Arabs want their countries to do more for them and many feel overlooked by policymakers.

Concurrently, many countries in the region are having ever intensifying conversations and conjectures about what kind of country and society they aspire to be. Tolerance and pluralism are high on some countries’ agenda, while xenophobia towards any religion beyond the majority’s to the point of curbing individual freedoms or cultural sensibilities of minority religions can also be a focal point. This kind of country-specific uncertainty only exacerbates the youth of the entire region’s anxiety.

In a time of seismic geopolitical shifts, the impact of low oil prices on Gulf economies leading to austerity measures to help rebalance suddenly tighter budgets alongside regional conflict and subsequent refugee influx straining resources, young people are facing challenges on all fronts.

External factors are not the only cause for concern. Serious shortcomings in the educational fabric of many countries are not helping to prepare students for the jobs of today and tomorrow. Learning by rote is still very much the norm and while the rest of the world’s graduates train to become fluent in coding and proficient in all things digital, the Middle East is being slowly left behind as a skills gap emerges. According to Ernst & Young (EY), only 29% of employers currently feel that the education system in their country prepares students with the right technical skills for the job, while more than a quarter of students in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are not confident that they are receiving the right training for their preferred industry. When it comes to seeking career advice and guidance, EY’s survey shows that 72% of young GCC nationals rely heavily on friends and family for advice about careers and information about specific jobs, further highlighting a lack of government and university-led support and knowledge sharing.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)’s Fabio Manca also stated that: “Unless (MENA) countries are better prepared to cope with changing skills demand, substantial skills shortages and mismatch, these will result in a considerable loss for individuals, enterprises and economies in terms of wages, productivity and growth.”

However, during this time of emergency some several non-profit educational organization have diligently taken up the role of ‘paramedic’. Education for Employment Foundation (EFE) is one of the most active with a strong presence across most countries of Arab world, providing customized programs upskilling university graduates and helping them to secure job commitments from employers.

In a previous article ‘The Failure of Arab Education’, I wrote about entrepreneurship being a crucial pillar for job creation and economic growth, but that this new beacon of hope and motivation was being hindered by staid and constricting regulations. Though this does ring true to the greater extent, some thought-leaders and eco-system builders have taken it upon themselves to push through real change. Fadi Ghandour, serial entrepreneur and founder of Aramex and Wamda Capital, is working very hard to spur and stimulate the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region, providing venture capital and mentoring in his quest to find the Middle East and North Africa region’s next start-up unicorn and in turn, motivate and show the wider young community that their futures can be very bright indeed.

All the while, wealthier young Arabs are spending freely on fashion, smartphones, leisure and eating out, blurring the view that they are in need of top-level support – everything seems just fine from an outside perspective amidst a dichotomy of rising consumerism and a backdrop of social conservatism.

Though there have been significant, ever-lengthening strides for the empowerment and further education of women in the region, a 2016 World Bank study identified three key reasons that are still holding females back: i) the patriarchal structure of states in the region, long established and revered by tribal roots and traditions, in which the threat of modernization carries significant weight ii) dominant public sector employment and weak private sector employment, and iii) an inhospitable business environment for women because of the conservative nature of gender roles and the lack of support.The World Bank report also stated ‘Despite female labor participation rates in the Gulf States being lower than other high income countries around the world, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE have some of the highest rates of working women than in the region.’ This is perhaps due to the prevalence of larger public sectors in these countries, where most Arab women prefer to work.

It is clear that culture and traditions retain a powerful grip on young people. Regardless of their perceived eagerness to squirm free and fully embrace both the short and longer-term fruits of modernity, there are currently still too many hindrances for a wider and wholesale MENA liberal youth to realize its fantastic potential and until these are addressed on every level, there is a real threat of them being left behind for good.