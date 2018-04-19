HUFFPOST FINDS
10 Men's Clothing Subscription Boxes Every Guy Should Try

Let these subscription services do the shopping for you.
By Amanda Pena
Eva-Katalin via Getty Images

If you’re looking to improve your style without much hassle, a clothing subscription box may be the answer to your shopping woes.

Whether you’re looking to freshen up your typical work wardrobe, need some new t-shirts for your weekend wardrobe, or want to accessorizing your look but don’t know where to start, these subscriptions boxes will do the shopping for you.

Below are 10 men’s clothing subscription boxes every guy should try:

  • 1 The Tie Bar

    A post shared by The Tie Bar (@thetiebar) on

    This isn't your typical bar. The Tie Bar brings you quality menswear pieces at wallet-friendly prices. Whether you're in need of ties, bowties, or socks, The Tie Bar has subscription services that replenish every three months.
  • 2 Trunk Club

    A post shared by Trunk Club (@trunkclub) on

    Create a style profile, chat with a stylist, review your trunk, try everything on, and make your own trunk schedule. Each Trunk from Trunk Club has a $25 styling fee, but it’s credited toward your final purchase and shipping and returns are always free.
  • 3 Frank & Oak

    A post shared by Frank And Oak (@frankandoak) on

    Frank & Oak is known for its minimalist, capsule-wardrobe friendly pieces. And now they've turned to subscription boxes. Members save up to 20 percent on each order with free shipping and returns. There's no monthly fee and each box shipped has a $25 styling fee, which is credited toward any items you keep.
  • 4 Forma Supply Co.
    If you're the kind of guy who lives in t-shirts and prefers a laidback style, Forma Supply Co. is a great subscription box that brings you three premium tees every month for $39.95.
  • 5 Menlo Club

    A post shared by Menlo Club (@menloclub) on

    For $60/month, you will receive a curated package of Five Four, Grand AC, or New Republic products from Menlo Club. Get 50 percent off your first package and a free pair of sunglasses.
  • 6 Gentleman's Box
    While the Gentleman's Box doesn't provide shirts or tops, it provides you with fashionable accessories to spruce up your look. With boxes starting at $12/month, it's extremely affordable for anyone looking to level up their current wardrobe. 
  • 7 Loot Wear

    A post shared by Loot Wear (@lootwear) on

    Geek out with some awesome fan gear from Marvel, Halo, and more delivered straight to your door every month via Loot Wear
  • 8 Armour Box

    A post shared by Under Armour (@underarmour) on

    Perform better while looking better with Under Armour's beloved Armour Box. Your dedicated Official Outfitter handpicks 4 to 6 pieces of UA gear and you get 20 percent off if you keep everything. Because of high demand, boxes are set to ship in 4 to 6 weeks.
  • 9 MeUndies

    A post shared by MeUndies (@meundies) on

    Get a fresh new pair of boxers or briefs from MeUndies each month so you'll never run low. They even sell matching socks for your favorite prints. Swap, skip, or cancel anytime. 
  • 10 Bombfell

    A post shared by Bombfell (@bombfell) on

    Bombfell gives you polished looks for the workplace. Credit the $20 styling fee toward anything you keep and save up to 20 percent off as you keep more items.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
