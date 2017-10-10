15 Perfect Tweets To Read If You're Having A Bad Mental Health Day

Mental health issues can be life altering, but they are also incredibly common. If you’re struggling, know that support is out there.
An estimated one in five American adults will deal with a mental health condition like depression, anxiety disorder or post-traumatic stress disorder in any given year. These conditions can cause intense anxiety, extreme sadness, paranoia, physical problems like headaches and more. And, to top it all off, there’s still a massive stigma around mental health disorders ― a stigma that may prevent people from reaching out for help.
That’s what World Mental Health Day is all about ― making sure we’re all talking about this problem. We rounded up some encouraging tweets in acknowledgment of the day. Each message is a perfect reminder that your mental health is important and you’re not alone if you’re struggling:
If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HELLO to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.
CONVERSATIONS