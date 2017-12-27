Mental Health Hacker Jenna Galbut is Changing Lives

Spiritually based women gurus rock!

Millennial empowerment guru Jenna Galbut is a transformational writer, motivational speaker, mental health hacker and spiritual intuitive, and a motivational speaker. Her mission is to change the world for the better through transforming suffering in herself and others.

Abiola: How would you describe your mission and how did you know that this is what you are meant to do?

Jenna: I felt this deep sense of responsibility, purpose, and desire to change the world since I was maybe four years old or younger. I knew that I was going to do so by transforming suffering the day I healed my life long depression. Then the whole world proved me right by creating synchronistic opportunities and people to appear and ask me for help. I just started saying Yes. Since I woke up to this calling 6 years ago there has never been a moment I doubted it.

Abiola: What part of your personal journey led you to do this work?

Jenna: Definitely my depression. Although everything else certainly also impacted me. I was diagnosed as a young child with depression disorder, anxiety, ocd, add, adhd, and dyslexia. Forced into resource level classes. Traumas all throughout my childhood. Eating disorders. Sexual assaults. Being awake for major surgery on my face to close up a dog bite when I was nine. Painful breakup with a narcissist. Going to Cornell and having my freshman year be the year we hit a record for suicides. Seeing so much pain and suffering all around me. All of these experiences led me to this work.

Abiola: You call yourself a mental health hacker - great title, by the way. Many millennial women feel under pressure to have it all together. Can you share what you do when you feel sad or afraid?

Jenna: Feeling depressed, anxious, or fearful at some point along this journey is a given. As soon as you understand that those emotions come with doing big work in the world they can't hurt you anymore. Knowing the reality of what's to come and having tried and tested methodologies for combatting what is to arise strips all the power away from those experiences.

Abiola: This is powerful. Please break down the process for our readers.

Jenna: I personally build up my resiliency for these emotional experiences by bracing them head on. When they appear: I do not run, I do not hide, I do not ignore, I do not throw a bunch of positive affirmations in their direction. I move towards it with power and purpose. I go towards it head on and bring myself through a process of inquiry to get to the root beliefs and past experiences these emotions are carrying. Once I get "to the bottom" of it, the surface level experience of the pain or fear is quite minimal. I've even been able to smile with gratitude while feeling into the "negative" experience.

Once you understand that these emotions are normal and bound to occur sometimes you won't feel any need to guilt or shame yourself. Once you're not guilting or shaming yourself you can stand strong even amongst feeling them. Once you're standing with strength in the experience you can do the work of dismantling their power and walk away with deeper understanding of yourself and deeper appreciation for yourself.

As you continue to do this process, you will find that you begin to welcome those emotions. You learn that there is nothing to actually fear or feel bad about. In fact, you begin to welcome in these experiences because you know how much good is in store for you within them.

