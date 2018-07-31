Meredith Vieira Says She Encountered Sexism At '60 Minutes'

Television journalist Meredith Vieira, who has worked at CBS, ABC and NBC, said she encountered sexism when she worked on the CBS News program “60 Minutes.”

Speaking Monday on a panel at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour in Los Angeles, Vieira was asked about Ronan Farrow’s article in The New Yorker, in which six women accuse CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves of sexual misconduct.

“I’m going to be totally honest: I have not read the piece,” said Vieira, who was promoting her PBS program the “Great American Read.” “I’ve been out here shooting a pilot. I know a little bit about it, so I don’t want to misspeak.”

She added: “People know my story from CBS, my time at ’60 Minutes.’”

“I think there was sexism, for sure,” Vieira told reporters, according to TV Newser. “I never was harassed per se, but it was difficult during that time, particularly at that show, to navigate your way as a woman who wasn’t following the party line. But I personally never experienced anything bordering on harassment.”