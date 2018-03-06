It’s 2018, So Of Course Merriam-Webster Added ‘Dumpster Fire’ To Its Dictionary

Now when a man mansplains what the word “mansplain” means, he can do it with an added air of arrogance — because it just became an official word.

The verb, meaning “to explain something to a woman in a condescending way that assumes she has no knowledge about the topic,” was among 850 new words Merriam-Webster added to its dictionary, the publisher announced Monday.

Other new words Merriam-Webster added to “embiggen” (meaning to enlarge or expand, reportedly derived from “The Simpsons”) our collective language include “self-care” (“health care provided by oneself often without the consultation of a medical professional”) and “dumpster fire” (“an utterly calamitous or mismanaged situation or occurrence”).

And if these words seem eerily reflective of the current political and cultural climate, there’s a reason for that.

Emily Brewster, Merriam-Webster’s associate editor, said in a statement that for a word to make it into the dictionary, “it must have widespread, sustained, and meaningful use.”

She added: “These new words have been added to the dictionary because they have become established members of the English language, and are terms people are likely to encounter.”

Also joining the class of 2018 are words such as “subtweet,” “glamping,” “Yorkie-poo,” “tzatziki,” “hate-watch,” “wordie” and, welp, “welp.”

To check out their meanings (plus a few more), just take a gander below:

Bandwidth: (noun) the emotional or mental capacity necessary to do or consider something (to see additional meanings, click on “bandwidth).

Bitcoin: (noun) a digital currency created for use in peer-to-peer online transactions.

Glamping: (noun) outdoor camping with amenities and comforts (such as beds, electricity, and access to indoor plumbing) not usually used when camping.

Hate-watch: (verb) to watch and take pleasure in laughing at or criticizing (a disliked television show, movie, etc.).

Narcissistic personality disorder: (noun) a personality disorder characterized especially by an exaggerated sense of self-importance, persistent need for admiration, lack of empathy for others, excessive pride in achievements, and snobbish, disdainful, or patronizing attitudes.

Subtweet: (noun) a usually mocking or critical tweet that alludes to another Twitter user without including a link to the user’s account and often without directly mentioning the user’s name.

Tzatziki: (noun) a Greek yogurt sauce made with cucumbers and garlic.

Welp: (interjection) used informally like well (as to introduce a remark expressing resignation or disappointment).

Wordie: (noun) a lover of words.

Yorkie-poo: (noun) a dog that is a cross between a Yorkshire terrier and a poodle and especially a miniature or toy poodle.