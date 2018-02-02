Merriam-Webster Breaks Down Use Of Singular 'Their' In Quirky Limerick

For those still confused by the singular “their,” Merriam-Webster is here to help.

The dictionary publisher broke down the term as one of its quirky “usage limericks” this week. The site’s editors have been producing the popular poems, intended to help writers avoid language and grammatical errors, for some time.

The use of the singular “their,” Merriam-Webster noted on Twitter Wednesday, seems like a grammatical error, but is in fact appropriate.

If you're a stickler for grammar, prepare

to be irked by the singular 'their'

Tho it seems a mistake

The position we take

Is if the word is in use we don’t care https://t.co/2oiLJwJHd4 — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 31, 2018

The tweet included a link, which elaborated further.

“There is a long tradition in English of using plural pronouns (such as ‘they,’ ‘their,’ or ‘them’) for a singular character, rather than ascribing gender in a seemingly indeterminate fashion,” the site notes. “The habit of always using ‘he,’ ‘him,’ or ‘his’ began to be strongly advocated for after 18th century grammarians decided that indefinite pronouns should be singular.”

The editors conclude: “In recent years, the acceptance of gender-neutral third person pronouns such as ‘their’ is growing.”

Some people on Twitter responded gleefully to the dictionary’s embrace of “their,” and even offered their own poetic takes.

This stickler is tickled to see

your grammarian soundly agree

that, like gender assumptions,

our linguistic functions

must be fluid to best serve our needs! — Cindy Vanous (@GrubStreetGal) January 31, 2018

Tis easy to see.

That language is fluid indeed,

A word such as 'they' or 'bully' or 'gay',

Can change to meet modern needs. — Dav!d (@DavidHumanzee) January 31, 2018

If you're bothered by singular "their"

Of this you might not be aware:

One "you" should be "thou"

(But to talk that way now

Makes one sound like an old-fashioned square) — Tom Megginson (@CreativeTweets) February 1, 2018

Merriam-Webster has, of course, taken an increasingly progressive stance on Twitter as of late.

Last year, the dictionary added the definition of “shade” as it was popularly used in the queer black and Latino ballroom scene: To express contempt or disrespect for someone publicly especially by subtle or indirect insults or criticisms. (Thanks to “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” this use has become increasingly mainstream.)