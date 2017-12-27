Merriam-Webster Tweets About 'Doggos,' Gets Flooded With 'Good Boys And Girls'

Twitter can be a hellscape, but this interaction between the account for dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster and its followers is making this place a little better for all of us.

On Wednesday afternoon, your DCW (that’s Dictionary Crush Wednesday ― we just made that up) tweeted about how it’s watching the word “doggo.” The tweet included an article about the origin of the internet slang.

The attached article tells us that doggo has “its origins not with good puppers, but with late 19th-century slang” and includes a quote from an 1886 issue of TIME magazine:

Sharks abroad. Breakers ahead. Benjamins on the war-path. Lie doggo. Joe. ... What’s the meaning of it?... And what is “lying doggo?”

Merriam-Webster says that to “lie doggo” means “to stay hidden or to keep secret: to fly under the radar.” The dictionary hypothesizes that the phrase came in use “to evoke the light sleep of dogs” and then spent most of its life appearing “primarily in the phrase lie doggo to refer to secrecy or dormancy.”

The word then hit a resurgence in 2016 when Twitter account WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) began using it regularly.

What a story! We know what you’re thinking: This is a gift. But it’s also a gift that keeps on giving.

In addition to this history of doggo, the Merriam-Webster tweet was the catalyst for an influx of doggo photographs in response. So many photographs were sent that the dictionary’s mentions were flooded, leaving them to tweet that it will “love every one.”

Oh no, now our mentions are full of good boys and girls. Whatever shall we do except love every one. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 27, 2017

Here are some of those very good boys and girls:

I have two doggos & I luv them pic.twitter.com/EKllwMcCEj — S'anne (@mrsfreakmagnet) December 27, 2017

I also have a good boy, though I'm not sure if he's a doggo or a pupper. Maybe you can help? pic.twitter.com/FHEzTTsX6y — A Bookish Habit (@a_bookish_habit) December 27, 2017

My doggo is Christmas af pic.twitter.com/VxHLgsQqWB — Adam Norbjerg (@spadam) December 27, 2017

This doggo is named One Eyed Joe. He's a very good boy and is doing his best to keep up with the kids pic.twitter.com/DUOo85tu0r — Cory McCoy (@TMT_Cory) December 27, 2017

Those are all good doggos, but this here is the BEST doggo! His name is Gumbeaux! pic.twitter.com/IjYgAo5hbm — Frances Rogers (@FrancesRogers26) December 27, 2017

My doggo may look like a doggo, but she's a 50lb 5 month old puppers pic.twitter.com/ZX2E5gjqXb — Adam Baxter (@adamcbaxter) December 27, 2017

Pastrami said HEY pic.twitter.com/k1aGAct1xt — Queen ofthe Universe (@QofTU) December 27, 2017

Adopted doggo. The best kind. pic.twitter.com/KRdi0MH8UH — Mary Ullmer (@PressUnleashed) December 27, 2017

This Doggo Approves Of Your Tweet. pic.twitter.com/80bsdY94ze — The Other Sarah Marshall (@cathjenkin) December 27, 2017

This doggo is both a Vikings fan and a snuggly blanket fan. pic.twitter.com/Vo70hado5y — Kirsten Brown (@kbrobaseball) December 27, 2017

The doggo bonanza even sparked tweeters to share its feline counterpart.

not a doggo but its feline counterpart: the kitter pic.twitter.com/Hmodi0nXwl — spinxsutawney phil 🌲 (@floatboats) December 27, 2017

We’re not totally sold on “kitter,” but Merriam-Webster says it will “allow it.”