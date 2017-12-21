Merry Christmas from the Rabbi

Let me say from the outset that I love Christmas, though not for the reason most people who observe it feel that way. I take great joy in seeing Christian observance burst from the walls of the churches and into the homes and streets of my neighbors.

My own Jewish observance is public in that way: candles each Shabbat that can be seen through our windows; the booth in my backyard for Sukkot where we share meals with family and friends; dozens of guests gathered around the seder table in own home on Passover; and dancing with the Torah scroll in the streets when we complete its reading every fall. It is enriching to my faith community and, I hope, to the general community to know that these commitments are not confined to the place of worship.

In my experience, Christians of every denomination are especially skilled at sharing their faith values in the public square, including the rich practice of prayer. But holiday and liturgical celebrations spend most of their time indoors. When the streets are festooned in red and green, when music that expresses joy and devotion plays on radios and elevators, and when representations of both religious narrative and folk characters appear in public (but on private property), I share in the delight.

Who can argue with the hopes for peace on earth and good will to all? What can possibly be amiss with the longing for family and community during the darkest days of the solar year? And, as such, why would I be offended when I am wished a Merry Christmas, despite the yarmulke that is almost always visible on my head? (Only my barber can claim not to know!)

In short, my fellow Americans of the Christian inclination, I cannot contain my happiness for you. The only blemish on my gladness is when there are those who cannot distinguish my celebration for you from my celebration with you. And it is puzzling to me, to be honest.

Rabbi Jack Moline with Christmas tree

I am regularly wished a happy New Year each fall when Rosh Hashanah occurs – those greetings that affirm my sacred time do not suggest to me that non-Jews are asking about conversion. Likewise, the sharing of the carbohydrates that accompany most Jewish occasions are not an enticement to join the tribe. Those exchanges are the hallmarks of a society that goes beyond civil to pluralistic.

The joy that is generated (or baked) exists in sufficient abundance to be shared freely, without cost or obligation. It is one of the ways my tradition suggests we walk the paths of peace.

There is not an American of any persuasion who does not know the “reason for the season.” And while it may be the case that some individuals fear or object to unfamiliar religious traditions, they are in the small minority.

Most of us bask in the magnificence of cathedrals, temples and mosques. The classical compositions written for worship in churches find appreciative audiences in concert halls, as do the dervishes, Hindu dancers, Native American chanters and African ceremonial drummers. The illuminated manuscripts of the Quran and the Tibetan sand mandalas inspire and impress without making demands from the observer. In my years as a rabbi, I know of no Jewish child whose faith was shaken by the sight of a Christmas tree.

The genius of the United States is the protection of all of those religious traditions and more from the interference of government, and the protection of government from the interference of religious doctrine and practice. Our freedoms allow us to immerse ourselves in the values and observances of our chosen faith communities while wishing well to friends and strangers as they enjoy similar freedoms.

You won't find me demanding that clerks or receptionists or elected officials wish me a Happy Chanukkah or some generic greeting for the holiday season. Nor will you find me objecting to a heartfelt hope that my days be merry and bright. I will send those wishes right back at you.

I will object when, whether by decree or demand, everyone is expected to affirm only one holiday. Taunting those who do not observe a particular winter festival with a greeting that is more dare than blessing violates not only the spirit of the First Amendment, but also the spirit of the holiday itself.