Here’s Your First Look At Meryl Streep In ‘Big Little Lies’

Nicole Kidman dropped one mother of an Instagram post Thursday.

The actress posted the first image of Meryl Streep in the second season of “Big Little Lies.”

The three-time Oscar winner will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård), who comes to Monterey “concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren.” Her character is also apparently on a “search for answers” about her son’s death, but from the looks of the photo above, she’s got to do some quality iPad-watching in her jammies before she can get any sleuthing done.

This is the second sneak peek of the award-winning HBO series’ next season to be posted to Instagram. In March, Reese Witherspoon posted a picture of her character, Madeline, and Renata (Laura Dern) hanging out in front of Seaside Coffee Shop. It was unclear what their characters were doing, but fingers crossed that they were possibly plotting how to cover up a MURDER.