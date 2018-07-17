Meryl Streep And Cher Kissed At The Mamma Mia 2 Premiere, And Now It's A Meme

Meryl Streep and Cher, two icons, came together for an iconic moment in time when they kissed on the red carpet this week.

At the premiere of the film “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” in London on Monday, the stars gave each other a peck on the lips.

Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images Cher and Meryl Streep at the "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" world premiere on July 16, 2018.

If you’re wildly excited about this historic moment, you’re not alone. Twitter was abuzz about the lip action between the two Hollywood heavyweights:

Holy water is Cher and Meryl Streep’s shared spit. pic.twitter.com/HrElZsNQst — Alex Schmider (@anderfinn) July 17, 2018

everytime meryl streep and cher kiss the gays get 100x stronger — freddie (@sorryimpudge) July 17, 2018

MERYL STREEP AND CHER KISSING IS THE KIND OF CONTENT I'M HERE FOR pic.twitter.com/9Th97SSN1e — Letícia (@berry_sck) July 16, 2018

Cher and Meryl Streep kissing at the Mamma Mia! Premier is the most important thing to happen in my lifetime. — Dotty (@JonBenetsGhost) July 17, 2018

ERIKA JAYNE: I'm gonna give the gays everything they want.



CHER and MERYL STREEP: Hold our ouzo. pic.twitter.com/tQWsIguVnT — John Robert Allman (@Johnny_Allman) July 17, 2018

💞💞💞💞💞💕💞💕💞💕💞💕💞💕💞💕💞💕💞💕💞💞💞💞💞Cher kissing women 💞💞💞💞💞💕💞💕💞💕💞💕💞💕💞💕💞💕💞💞💖💞💖💕💖💕💖💞💕💖💕💕💞💞💖💕💖💖💕💖💕💖💞💖💞💖💕💖💕💖💞💖💞Cher kissing Meryl Streep 💖💖💕💖💖💕💖💕💖💖💞💕💖💕💕💞💞💖💕💖💖💕💖💕💖💞💖💞💖💕💖💕💖💞💖💞💖💕💖 — manu ⚡ (@toholdmonson) July 17, 2018

The kiss has since become a meme, in the best possible way:

the most iconic kiss scenes in cinematic herstory pic.twitter.com/pylmxRmwTh — David (@DiscreetLatino) July 17, 2018

See you at the DQ pic.twitter.com/IGtmUYaIXS — The THNK1994 Museum (@thnk1994) July 16, 2018

This isn’t even the first time the duo has kissed. There have been other instances, even captured on video:

cher and meryl streep own my heart pic.twitter.com/bduH5KPJBO — jaymie (@simmoslxter) July 12, 2018

Such a blessing.

While the women are only three years apart, Cher, 72, plays the mother of Streep, 69, in the film and says she was “thrilled to death” to do it.

“That doesn’t make any difference,” said Cher in an interview with People.

“I was thrilled to death, and it was so silly. It was great fun, and I love her [Meryl], so it was perfect. It was great, and she was hiding watching me sing, and I was so excited. I didn’t find out until afterwards — I would have been more nervous.”