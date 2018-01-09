Meryl Streep Jokes ‘Bitch Stole My Seat’ After Mariah Carey Seating Snafu

Actress Meryl Streep earned some laughs on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night when she teased Mariah Carey for briefly stealing her seat during the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.
The singer took to Twitter on Sunday night to discuss the seating snafu:
“Yeah, bitch stole my seat,” Streep joked with Kimmel.
“I came over and there she was next to (Steven) Spielberg sucking up,” Streep added.
