A Stunning Look At 4 Decades Worth Of Meryl Streep's Oscars Style

If there’s one woman we can confidently call the queen of the Academy Awards, it’s Meryl Streep.
The Hollywood icon has earned a whopping 21 Oscar nominations in her career ― four for Best Supporting Actress and 17 for Best Actress ― making her the most nominated actor in the ceremony’s history. As a result, Streep has become a fixture at the awards show, making her mark on the red carpet since her first ceremony in 1979, when she was nominated for her supporting role in “The Deer Hunter.”
Streep’s style at the Oscars has been equal parts glamorous, sophisticated and timeless. Whether she’s dressed in a simple black dress, a sequined gown or tailored separates, the actress knows how to make a style statement.
Check out the star’s Oscars looks over the years ― including her iconic white dress and jacket duo and her trio of stunning Lanvin gowns ― below: