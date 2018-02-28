STYLE & BEAUTY
02/28/2018 05:47 am ET

A Stunning Look At 4 Decades Worth Of Meryl Streep's Oscars Style

Miranda Priestly would definitely approve.
By Julia Brucculieri

If there’s one woman we can confidently call the queen of the Academy Awards, it’s Meryl Streep

The Hollywood icon has earned a whopping 21 Oscar nominations in her career ― four for Best Supporting Actress and 17 for Best Actress ― making her the most nominated actor in the ceremony’s history. As a result, Streep has become a fixture at the awards show, making her mark on the red carpet since her first ceremony in 1979, when she was nominated for her supporting role in “The Deer Hunter.” 

Streep’s style at the Oscars has been equal parts glamorous, sophisticated and timeless. Whether she’s dressed in a simple black dress, a sequined gown or tailored separates, the actress knows how to make a style statement. 

Check out the star’s Oscars looks over the years ― including her iconic white dress and jacket duo and her trio of stunning Lanvin gowns ― below:

  • 1979
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    Streep, with husband Don Gummer, wore this black dress with lace detailing to the 51st Academy Awards, when she was nominated for her supporting role in "The Deer Hunter." The actress wore the timeless dress again 30 years later to the BAFTAs, and looked just as beautiful as she did the first time.
  • 1980
    ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
    At the 52nd Academy Awards, Streep won in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in "Kramer vs. Kramer." We'll never forget the white dress and jacket combo she wore for the ceremony. It was such a classic look, and Streep looked beautiful.
  • 1983
    Images Press via Getty Images
    At the Oscars in 1983, Streep won her first Best Actress statue for her role in "Sophie's Choice." For the ceremony, the star (pregnant with daughter Mamie Gummer) wore this lovely gold beaded gown -- the perfect choice for taking home the golden award.
  • 1984
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    For the 1984 awards show, Streep opted for a fun beaded frock with a floral pattern on the bodice and a shorter hemline, proving that cocktail dresses can be just as formal as gowns.
  • 1986
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    The actress wore another white ensemble for the 1986 ceremony (when she was pregnant with daughter Grace Gummer). This look was definitely a little more unconventional than a typical gown, with its flowing skirt and drop-waist tunic-style top, but it was perfectly chic.
  • 1989
    Barry King via Getty Images
    Streep may have lost the Best Actress award to Jodie Foster (who won for "The Accused") but she definitely won some style points for this ensemble. The off-the-shoulder neckline still feels perfectly on-trend in 2018, as does that choker.
  • 1996
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
    Streep stunned again in another black gown, this time for the 1996 ceremony, where she was nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in "The Bridges of Madison County." 
  • 1999
    SGranitz via Getty Images
    For the 71st Academy Awards, Streep looked beautifully regal in this sparkling pale lavender Valentino gown. 
  • 2000
    LUCY NICHOLSON via Getty Images
    For the ceremony in 2000, Streep, seen here with her daughter Grace, ditched a conventional gown in favor of this bold jacket and pants combo. Naturally, she pulled the look off effortlessly. 
  • 2003
    Kevin Winter via Getty Images
    The Hollywood icon, pictured with her daughter Luisa in 2003, upped her game with this dramatic black gown with sheer metallic sleeves.
  • 2006
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    For the 2006 ceremony, Streep was there as a presenter. Still, she looked every inch the leading lady in this embellished purple gown.
  • 2007
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    Streep, with daughter Grace Gummer, channeled her inner editrix for the 2007 Oscars ceremony, where she was nominated for her role as the icy Miranda Priestly in "The Devil Wears Prada."
  • 2009
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    The star looked absolutely stunning in this Alberta Ferretti gown in 2009, when she was nominated for her role as a nun in "Doubt." 
  • 2010
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    This white gown Streep wore  the 2010 ceremony (when she was nominated for playing Julia Child in "Julie and Julia") is definitely one of our favorites. The fit is perfect and the bright white is so crisp and fresh.
  • 2012
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Once again, the actress opted to go for gold, which was perfect, considering she ended up winning Best Actress for her role in "The Iron Lady." Along with 2010's white gown, this gold Lanvin number is at the top of our favorites list. 
  • 2013
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    The Oscar-winner was one of the presenters at the 2013 ceremony, where she sparkled in another gorgeous Lanvin gown. Another one of our favorites. 
  • 2014
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    In 2014, Streep wore yet another Lanvin design, this time more simple than sparkling, but equally as beautiful. 
  • 2015
    Jason Merritt via Getty Images
    For the 87th Academy Awards ceremony, Streep went for a sophisticated suit, which looked every bit as glamorous as the rest of the gowns on the red carpet. 
  • 2017
    Kevin Winter via Getty Images
    The actress wore this striking dark blue gown for the 89th Academy Awards ceremony, where she was nominated for her role in "Florence Foster Jenkins." 
Julia Brucculieri
Style and Beauty Reporter, HuffPost
