This Little Girl's Hilarious Message To Santa Is Peak Sibling Rivalry

Jennifer Murphy has a very important message for Santa.

The 9-year-old wrote a message to Santa with a little help from her mother, Jo-Ann Murphy. In a video obtained by Canada’s CBC News, Murphy shows off the message they painted in the snow outside their house. Its bold, red letters read: “Santa stop here. Leave presents, take brother!”

“We did something a little bit different than build snowmen,” the mom can be heard saying in the video.

According to CBC News, Jennifer’s brother, Ryan, 13, doesn’t seem too worried.

