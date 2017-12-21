This Little Girl's Hilarious Message To Santa Is Peak Sibling Rivalry

Jennifer Murphy has a very important message for Santa.
The 9-year-old wrote a message to Santa with a little help from her mother, Jo-Ann Murphy. In a video obtained by Canada’s CBC News, Murphy shows off the message they painted in the snow outside their house. Its bold, red letters read: “Santa stop here. Leave presents, take brother!”
“We did something a little bit different than build snowmen,” the mom can be heard saying in the video.
According to CBC News, Jennifer’s brother, Ryan, 13, doesn’t seem too worried.
Santa, please do give all the Christmas presents to Jennifer this year.