Messenger Bots For Real Estate

Facebook Ad Messenger Bots are, in my opinion, the next big thing in the world of advertising and marketing.

Period.

Messenger Bots can help you INCREASE subscribers, SKYROCKET your engagement, and make your Facebook presence MORE INTERACTIVE than ever before.

One of the main reasons they are taking over digital marketing because people LOVE using messaging apps. I would dare to say more than email.

Remember how email took over snail mail? This is what I see is happening here. (I will say, Bots can go downhill if marketers don’t play their cards right)

According to TechCrunch, Facebook Messenger now has 1.3 billion monthly users. And it’s growing daily.

Right now, you can be at the beginning of a movement, BEFORE your competition.

You must be wondering what these magical Bots are!

Here you go: Bot is a general term used to describe software that automates a task. In this case, Facebook Messenger Bots automate communication between client/prospects and YOU, the business owner.

Here is an example of a Bot that we’ve used:

Cool, right?

As with any new marketing tactic, it’s a good idea to come up with a strategy.

1. Have an end goal in mind and reverse engineer the Bot sequence process.

2. Think about what your customers need and how they could benefit from a Bot, then design the Bot around those specific needs. (Note, you do not want to over do it with Bots. It is supposed to be a fun, personal experience. No one want to be proposed to on a first date 😎 )

3. Test. Learn from how your customers use the Bot and always aim to provide a better experience. You should constantly refine and improve the bot experience for your customers.

4. View the Bot experience like you would an email campaign and create a meaningful experience for your user.

5. Have fun and remember personalization drives engagement.

The opportunity in Real Estate marketing with Bots is too big to ignore. Jump on this!