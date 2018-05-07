It’s the first Monday in May, and fashion fans know what that means: It’s time for the Met Gala.

The annual event kicking off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s fashion exhibition is considered one of the biggest sartorial occasions of the year, as celebrities paired with designers show off the fashion industry’s most bold and beautiful looks.

This year, the museum’s show, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” is the largest the Costume Insitute has ever put on, in terms of square footage. The exhibition spans both the museum’s location on Fifth Avenue as well as The Met Cloisters, and it explores the relationship between visual Catholic traditions and fashion.

Celebrities including Rihanna, Amal Clooney, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry took over the red carpet wearing lavish, angelic and papal-inspired ensembles to keep with the theme. Check out looks from the red carpet below.