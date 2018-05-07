STYLE & BEAUTY
05/07/2018 08:07 pm ET Updated 10 minutes ago

The Red Carpet Looks From The 2018 Met Gala

👼
headshot
By Rebecca Shapiro

It’s the first Monday in May, and fashion fans know what that means: It’s time for the Met Gala

The annual event kicking off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s fashion exhibition is considered one of the biggest sartorial occasions of the year, as celebrities paired with designers show off the fashion industry’s most bold and beautiful looks.

This year, the museum’s show, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” is the largest the Costume Insitute has ever put on, in terms of square footage. The exhibition spans both the museum’s location on Fifth Avenue as well as The Met Cloisters, and it explores the relationship between visual Catholic traditions and fashion. 

Celebrities including Rihanna, Amal Clooney, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry took over the red carpet wearing lavish, angelic and papal-inspired ensembles to keep with the theme. Check out looks from the red carpet below. 

  • Rihanna
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Sarah Jessica Parker
    Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
  • Lena Waithe
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Katy Perry
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Kim Kardashian West
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Tracee Ellis Ross
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Kerry Washington
    HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images
  • Ariana Grande
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Frances McDormand
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Michael B. Jordan
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Solange Knowles
    Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
  • Anna Wintour
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Met Gala Co-host Amal Clooney and George Clooney
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
  • Gigi Hadid
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Nicki Minaj
    Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18 via Getty Images
  • Mindy Kaling
    HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images
  • Kendall Jenner
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Janelle Monae
    Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
  • Rita Ora
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
  • Blake Lively
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Miley Cyrus
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Donald Glover
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Karli Kloss, Brandon Maxwell and Tiffany Haddish
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Priyanka Chopra
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Hailee Steinfeld
    Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images
  • Greta Gerwig
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Winnie Harlow
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Diane Kruger
    Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images
  • Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
headshot
Rebecca Shapiro
Senior Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Catholicism Met Gala
The Red Carpet Looks From The 2018 Met Gala
CONVERSATIONS