Purple Pain: Fans Not Impressed With Metallica's Prince Cover

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo paid tribute to Prince at a concert in Minneapolis on Tuesday, covering the late musician’s 1984 chart topper “When Doves Cry.”
Playing in Prince’s hometown, it was certainly fitting for the band to honor the seven-time Grammy award winner. However it would appear that in the words of Jeff Goldblum’s “Jurassic Park” character, Dr Ian Malcolm, they “were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”
Check out the full cover above.