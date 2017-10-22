MeToo Got Mansplained

I know that I should stay off of Facebook, but sometimes I can’t help myself. Recently the #MeToo movement took off. Women who had experienced sexual harassment posted the phrase “#MeToo” as their status. Almost every woman I know posted #MeToo as their status and this was scary and powerful. A few men posted their support of the movement but sadly, some men had a problem with it.

A few days ago I saw that a friend posted a complaint of the #MeToo movement. Of course, this was a man complaining about the movement, and some of his male friends were jumping in, agreeing with him. I was outraged. Women are speaking up. I spoke up. This is a powerful moment for women. And yet, here were some men complaining about our strength. The most ironic part about this? They were saying that they were better advocates for women’s rights than the #MeToo movement.

Their clear narcissism made me laugh out loud. One poster wrote that he has protected female friends from rape, so he clearly supports women’s rights and he thinks that the #MeToo movement was a farce. Wow. You are preventing a horrible crime, and that is great in itself. But what about what women experience daily? We are cat called, have rumors spread, get grabbed, pinched, have lewd comments whispered in our ears - often all of this by strangers! or coworkers! And it starts at a young age; I was 12 when I first experienced a stranger whispering in my ear, asking if I was a lesbian because I was holding my mother’s hand. These daily experiences sting and break us down. Preventing a rape is great. But do men think that the only type of harassment is full out physical sexual assault? Because that happens to many of us, sure, but it is more rare. But most women live daily with verbal and emotional sexual assaults.

And the poster’s male friends jumped in. They took turns explaining to me why they thought the #MeToo movement was invalid. INVALID. As if the daily invalidation of women’s feelings and rights wasn’t enough for me to experience, these men had to explain to me why they thought the voices of thousands of women were invalid. Merriam-Webster defines “mansplaining” as “to explain something to someone, characteristically by a man to woman, in a manner regarded as condescending or patronizing”. Yep, I got mansplained. Intelligent, well educated men on facebook, were telling me that they were better suited to speak about women’s rights than me. They tried telling me why they were right to criticize the #MeToo movement.

They said that the timing was bad. (Sorry for the inconvenience, guys. Did I spoil your football game?!) They said that women’s rights hasn’t done enough for the civil rights movement. (Ah, so women’s voices are only valid when supporting others?!) I explained to these men that, as a Hispanic, Jewish, Female Social Worker I certainly understand oppression and I have made a career out of fighting prejudice on all levels. And that’s when they attacked. I was told “you must not do anything for civil rights - you only post pictures of your dog on Facebook”. Wow. And that’s the prejudice that we, as women, are fighting against. I hate Facebook and just use it primarily to share photos with friends and family. I think it’s a toxic site, not worthy of sharing my political views. But I just got Mansplained. I was just told, by a man, that I can’t be a powerful woman, I can’t be political, I can’t support civil rights, I can’t be anything more than superficial because I share pics of my pets on Facebook.

That’s Mansplaining at its core. That’s what the #MeToo movement was fighting against. We weren’t just sharing our stories of physical harassment, but of any experience when men had subjugated and ignored our feelings. We were explaining how men often treat us as superficial beings, and assume nothing more exists behind a pretty smile. The #MeToo movement was about highlighting these injustices. I think toxic Facebook is not a place that I want to discuss politics. That does not make me a weak little girl or inactive. I support women’s rights, queer rights, civil rights, the rights of all those who are oppressed. The ironic thing is that while explaining how much they support women’s rights, those men forgot to listen. They were so busy bragging about being champions, they had become the villains.