MeToo? #HeresWhatToDo

Like millions of others, I watched in amazement as the #MeToo movement took hold on social media early this week. On Sunday, actress Alyssa Milano encouraged women to tweet out #MeToo if they had experienced sexual harassment or assault, a campaign conceived years earlier by activist Tarana Burke. As of this writing, more than 12 million #MeToo posts have been shared on Facebook and the hashtag has been used more than 500,000 times on Twitter.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

It is astonishing—and heartening—to see so much attention paid to sexual violence. And because sexual violence is experienced by people of all genders, we were also heartened to see the campaign expanding to include all survivors of sexual violence.

At the same time, #MeToo can also be confusing and complicated. Some have pointed out that while it is good that more people “are willing to accept that sexual violence is a major problem,” we have yet to reach the point at which people other than survivors will take responsibility.

As survivors watch the #MeToo phenomenon unfold, it’s important for them to remember that they do not have a responsibility to participate. While we know for some it can be empowering, the responsibility for raising awareness should not only fall on the shoulders of survivors when deciding to participate in campaigns like #MeToo. Some may actually feel pressured to do so given how quickly this one has gone viral. (Facebook estimates that nearly 50% of people in the United States are Facebook friends with someone who has shared a #MeToo post.) But raising awareness is a responsibility everyone must share.

If you’re wondering what to do in the face of #MeToo, here are some suggestions:

First, if you’re feeling overwhelmed by the stories you’re seeing as part of the #MeToo campaign and want to talk with someone about it, call a rape crisis center hotline. RAINN (the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) has a national hotline at 800-656-4673 that routes callers to a local RAINN affiliate organization based on the first six digits of your telephone number. People calling from a cell phone will be given the option to enter their zip code to find a local hotline.

Remember to take care of yourself in other ways, too, whether it’s logging off and going for a walk, talking with friends, or other self-care activities that work for you.

Post information about resources for survivors on your social media accounts! RAINN has a list you can start with. Or search for local rape crisis centers in your area and share their information on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and beyond.

See if a local rape crisis center hosts consent or bystander training for your workplace, school, or faith community, so you can learn how to safely call out and prevent sexual violence in your communities.

Use this moment to learn more about sexual violence and ways you can change the culture so that sexual harassment and assault don't happen in the first place.