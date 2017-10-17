MeToo posts are overwhelming

The “Me too” posts are overwhelming.

Sexual assault, harassment, intimidation, coercion & abuse are rampant in our society (world) and not limited to the entertainment industry.

Here’s what this has made me think:

(PS- these are MY feelings only, so don’t think that I think I’m the expert or voice of this movement.)

- If you posted “Me Too,” please see that you are not alone. And by seeing how many others this happened to, I hope you accept that you are not to blame (which I know is often hard).

- Many victims feel shame or embarrassment or personal guilt and won’t post. Or, based on posts I’ve seen, some are hesitant to say ”me too,” because they don’t think their “minor” experience or interaction is worthy compared to more severe, awful, horrifying experience of others. Your experience, if it hurt you at all, is valid. In my opinion, “Me too” posts are not about “worst case scenarios” or comparative pain, but about illustrating the widespread experience of people.

- Anyone who denies or underestimates the sexual abuse/harassment/assault problem should take a look at how many of their friends (both digital & real) posted “Me too.” That post means those friends are even willing to admit something happened.

- I’ve seen victim blaming: “look how they dress” or “they have no self respect” or “they did it to get ahead” or “how they smiled in a pic later” or “they should have said it then” shaming. That disgusts me.

- If you had any of those dismissive thoughts, you have no idea what it’s like. Those attitudes are the exact reason people don’t come forward.

- Also, no one needs to explain “the story” to anyone. It is none of your business what made someone post “me too.” DON’T ASK. If they want to share specifics they will.

- And for the men (or women) who worry for the falsely accused: Why is this a concern? Do false accusations happen? Yes. Yes, false accusations do happen. There you have it, I said it. But false accusations are rare. False accusations are EXTREMELY rare! And guess what: False accusations are pretty much dismissed as are most VALID accusations. (PS - I’m a good liberal. I believe in innocence until proven guilty. I can site dozens of miscarriages of justice too. But today ain’t about that!)

- I hope the “Me too” posts make all of us aware of how widespread the issue is and how much work our society needs to do. (And considering America’s political/societal climate today, this work will be even harder.)

- Men, we need to be part of this conversation. Why? Because, men, in general, we are The Problem. I say “in general,” because I don’t mean YOU personally. But if you are a guy, you know we’ve all had immature, sexually driven, “locker room” conversations. We had them as teens. And we’ve had them as adults. And, yes, women have them too, or “Sex in the City” wouldn’t have been a hit. And women can be part of the problem too (see below), but men, my brothers, we need to slow the roll and check ourselves or our buddies when the inappropriate jokes are pretty clear that they are not jokes. We need to check each other when things are clearly over the line. Educate your friends. Talk to them. Let’s all stop this now.

Me too.

Why am I saying “Me too?” Because if it can happen to a giant, giant 6-foot-7-inch, 250 pound man who can defend himself against anyone, then it can happen to anyone.

My “Me too” involves abuse as a child, but, more to the point of today’s conversation, coercion when I succumbed the pressure of a comparatively tiny woman for work.

Again, the details and names are none of your business, but if someone can overpower Big Bronston... imagine what women go through.

Anyway, I’m ALL GOOD. I’ve moved on. But others struggle. I’m here for whoever needs it.

Please listen to victims and support them however they need.