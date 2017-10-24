I was 25 years old before I became aware of the workplace sexual harassment of women and what a terrible problem it was.

I was working as a cook at a Howard Johnson’s restaurant in Brattleboro, Vermont, where a number of women friends of mine were waitresses, both on the floor and at the counter. We used to commute to and from work together. One night, on the drive home, the women were unusually silent and gloomy. I tried, in my usual clumsy fashion, to lighten the atmosphere with wise cracks. One of my friends then explained to me that another of them had been mercilessly propositioned and insulted by a male customer. On our 30-minute drive home, the women proceeded to enlighten me about the extent of such sexual harassment. All of them were in tears, or close to it, as they told me how much it hurt—how powerless they felt—how there was no way I could understand unless I’d gone through it myself.

Of course, as a man, I hadn’t. And as a gay man, I’d certainly never approached women sexually. Nor had I even been party to that “locker room talk” (as Trump calls his pussy-grabbing braggadocio) that young men are said to engage in. Maybe my chums were raised with better morals than Trump, but I never heard them talk about girls in crude, vulgar ways. So the reports from my women friends shocked me.

A few years later, I had my one and only experience of #MeToo. I’d moved to California and my first job was as a short-order cook in a greasy spoon restaurant. My boss, the owner, was a truly despicable man. About 60 years old, fat, and single, with the worst toupee I’d ever seen. We got paid once a week. Every time, he’d sneak up behind me and, over my shoulder, slide my paycheck into the breast pocket of my white cook’s blouse, always making sure to touch my nipple with his fat fingers. He asked me out to dinner with him all the time. I always declined, politely. Finally, things came to a head. He demanded I dine with him. I refused. He fired me.

Keep in mind, this was well before there were sexual harassment and anti-retaliation laws against this sort of workplace misconduct. Before I was fired, while the harassment was going on, I used to come home after work and rant to my family about how sick and tired I was of getting felt up. But what could I do? I was broke and powerless. I needed that job. I had no choice but to let the sick situation continue.

My experience was nothing compared to what many women go through. It pissed me off, but I could handle it. But I can completely understand what the women who have been in the news lately are talking about. Whether they were harassed by Harvey Weinstein, Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly, Donald Trump or anyone else, they were treated inhumanely and disgustingly, and the men who so treated them ought not to be allowed to get away with it. Fox News’ rehiring of O’Reilly yesterday is especially egregious; at least the Weinstein Company fired Harvey, but Fox—the Catholic network, the Republican network, the family values network, the network that screams every time a Democrat is caught in scandal—didn’t have the decency to let O’Reilly go. He’s good for the ratings, I suppose, and decency be damned.