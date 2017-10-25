Sexual harassment accusations leveled at Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly, and now Harvey Weinstein have produced the social media meme #MeToo, where women post accounts of assaults or unwanted advances. The pervasive number of such experiences has shocked many, and rightfully so. But sadly, these assaults are just one aspect of a far broader problem. The issue brings to mind an article from the LA Times, detailing eerily familiar behavior observed among chimp tribes in the wild—including rape, territorial gang battles, and blood-thirsty genocidal warfare.

As primates, we are unfortunate inheritors of tendencies that are now woefully out of step with the modern world. In primitive millennia, where simple survival and procreation were the prime directives of our species, it was arguably advantageous for alpha males to murder those deemed less powerful (and therefore genetically inferior), and then to impregnate any and all available females, whether by consent or by force. But in a world where intelligence, ingenuity, social adaptability, and empathy are the true tools of advancement, these violent and primitive tendencies are more than counterproductive. Yet such darker evolutionary remnants persist, as seen by the actions of men like Ailes, O’Reilly, and Weinstein. This is not intended to justify or excuse such behavior, but merely to look at root causes, and therefore paths forward. Ideally, we have the higher-brained functions and impulse-control to override such ancient directives. But as seen by countless heart-wrenching experiences on the part of women, they linger on in the recesses of the human psyche.

Innumerable global conflicts demonstrate our challenges as a race. The role of the male in our species has profoundly transformed over the millennia—from one of brute strength and physical domination, to one requiring social-intelligence, empathy, long-game strategies, and delayed gratification. Yet these latter more advanced tendencies and traits have long been a part of the female psyche. Even in ancient times, women filled the unique and essential roles of mother, nurturer, help-mate, domestic diplomat, and empathetic strategist—acting as buffers in both familial and tribal conflicts.

A telling aspect of the scandals at both Fox News, and now with Harvey Weinstein, has been organizational disincentives for women to come forward and reports such abuses—fearing personal and/or career consequences in male-dominated worlds. In many instances, there have been documented cases of institutions turning a blind eye to egregious decades-long behaviors, solely in order to avoid financial/business fallout.

In a recent article, we explored the vital role of women in accelerating human social evolution. The experiences evidenced by #MeToo make such empowerment all the more imperative. The predispositions, perspectives, world-views, and social/political leadership skills of women are a much needed antidote to such misbehaviors, and an essential path forward.