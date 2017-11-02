Metrics: When They Matter, When They Don’t & Which To Use

Using metrics to determine business success and growth is key for any company looking to move forward, not backward. Of all the business metrics to choose from most start with the most obvious: profit.

While of course profit is a major player in the overall growth of a company, there are other metrics that must be hit prior to that to get the highest return possible in the end. What many companies fail to realize however is the importance of utilizing both hard and soft metrics to truly capture the complete success of not only the company- but the people working inside of it on a daily basis.

Hard Metrics

Hard metrics utilize quantifiable data in the form of numbers, percentages and ratios to accurately calculate the success or failure of a company. In 2017, with technology taking control of most computing for us, these tangible calculations have a small window of error, giving companies real time insights into their growth- or lack thereof.

Hard Metrics to Focus On:

Revenue

Net Income

New Customers Generated

Cash On Hand

Soft Metrics

Unlike hard metrics, soft metrics are intangible ways to track success and satisfaction within a company. While many companies focus on the hard metrics for their actual growth status, soft metrics are still a valuable tool in business- especially when dealing with the frame of mind of the people running the company from the top down.

Soft Metrics to Focus On:

Customer Satisfaction

Employee Satisfaction

Leadership Satisfaction

Soft metrics can help to identify issues with the customer base before hard numbers actually reflect disapproval. From a PR standpoint, customer satisfaction is at an all-time high, as companies are being exposed daily for their various dealings via social media. Additionally, soft metrics help to gauge the satisfaction of both managers and employees within a company. Things to consider when keeping a pulse on team metrics are: stress levels and personal/ professional fulfillment. These help to lower attrition rates, poor performance and even impact the hard metrics, as employees are the ones often in charge of controlling costs.

Changing Metrics Over Time

It’s important to remember that metrics change over time as well. Throughout the evolution of a company, various metrics will come into play, some holding more weight than others, as companies either grow or decline. When declining, it’s often back to the basics to attempt to fix the issue, however while on the rise, companies may put more emphasis on metrics that focus on the bigger picture.

Maintaining Perspective

Metrics are an invaluable tool for companies, and when used correctly can help to propel business forward. However, it’s important to consider the downfall of being excessively metric-based. Jeremy Silver, Vice President Customer Success, Unified, warns that while “metrics are incredibly important, they still don’t mean everything, if people aren’t doing the right things for the right reasons.” To his point, companies often find employees that stack the metric deck in their favor- especially when financial bonuses are involved- to hit the numbers they feel their leadership teams want to see.