08/01/2018 12:19 am ET

Mets Perfectly Troll Themselves On Twitter After The Worst Loss In Team History

They lost the game. Badly. But they won the internet.
By Ed Mazza

The New York Mets suffered their worst loss in franchise history on Tuesday night when they were humbled by the Washington Nationals

Final score: 25-4. 

Or, as the Mets themselves put it on Twitter: 

The team also responded to fans as the disaster unfolded with some banter that was a whole lot better than the game, at least for the team’s supporters:

Here’s more of the reaction: 

The Mets can take some small solace in the fact that it’s not the most lopsided score in MLB history. The distinction goes to an 1897 game in which the Chicago Colts defeated the Louisville Colonels by a score of 36-7. 

The most lopsided in modern history was a 30-3 shellacking the Texas Rangers delivered to the Baltimore Orioles in 2007.

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
