Mets Perfectly Troll Themselves On Twitter After The Worst Loss In Team History

The New York Mets suffered their worst loss in franchise history on Tuesday night when they were humbled by the Washington Nationals.

Final score: 25-4.

Or, as the Mets themselves put it on Twitter:

FINAL: 🙈 — New York Mets (@Mets) August 1, 2018

The team also responded to fans as the disaster unfolded with some banter that was a whole lot better than the game, at least for the team’s supporters:

Sigh, @Mets .... how do you give up a touchdown and extra point in the 1st? 🙄🙄🙄 — Johnny🐯Memphis (@chiefsums) July 31, 2018

They ran back the opening kickoff — New York Mets (@Mets) July 31, 2018

When you finally finish a bedtime fight for the ages and come down to see the @Mets are down a couple touchdowns 🙄🙄 — Justin (@justinwmears) August 1, 2018

Sorry, Justin. Pumped about the bedtime thing though. — New York Mets (@Mets) August 1, 2018

@Mets unplug the console my dude — Kevin List (@klist94) August 1, 2018

Tried that. Tried cleaning out the remote plug too. — New York Mets (@Mets) August 1, 2018

You could say so — New York Mets (@Mets) August 1, 2018

Here’s more of the reaction:

The final: Nationals 25, Mets 4

The goat: Abner Doubleday for inventing baseball

The stat: Worst loss Mets history

The streak: L1

The record: 44-60

The 162-game pace: 69-93

The emoji: 💩🤮😱😭😵 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 1, 2018

The Mets can take some small solace in the fact that it’s not the most lopsided score in MLB history. The distinction goes to an 1897 game in which the Chicago Colts defeated the Louisville Colonels by a score of 36-7.