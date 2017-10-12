Celebrity journalism just got more dangerous.

Mexican soap star Eduardo Yáñez slapped a reporter on the face after the 57-year-old actor was asked about his son during a red carpet interview in Hollywood, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Footage shows Yáñez’s annoyance turn to violence as journalist Paco Fuentes of “El Gordo y La Flaca” reportedly pressed the actor Tuesday about a GoFundMe page his son posted to pay for car repairs instead of getting the money from his dad.

Yáñez told Fuentes he was being disrespectful and struck him hard across the face.

The actor took to Twitter Thursday to apologize for his actions, adding that his “personal life wasn’t for sale.”

Quiero pedir una sincera disculpa al público y a la persona afectada por mi acción. No fue la correcta. Mi vida personal no está a la venta. — Eduardo Yañez (@LaloYanezLue) October 12, 2017

HuffPost reached out to LAPD about the incident and to Fuentes.

Reporter Lupita Herrera, a witness, told CBS she had asked Yáñez a similar question about his son beforehand and got a tense response. But she didn’t expect any interview to turn physical at the event for the Spanish-language streaming service Pantaya. “I was in shock,” she said, “I didn’t know what to do.”

According to reports, Fuentes went to the hospital because of pain in his face and ear.