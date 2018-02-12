Mexico's Alpine Ski Team Gear Is A Gorgeous Tribute To The Day Of The Dead

Mexico’s Alpine ski team brought beautiful Day of the Dead imagery to the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The team’s Pyeongchang Games gear features colorful calaveras, or skulls, decorated with bright reds and blues. Olympians Rodolfo Roberto Dickson Sommers, Sarah Schleper and Hubertus Von Hohenlohe first modeled the gear in photos posted to Facebook on Thursday.

While Von Hohenlohe never took home a medal, he certainly left his mark over the years. He became the second oldest Winter Olympian to ever compete at the 2014 Games in Sochi, where he also turned plenty of heads when he wore a mariachi-themed race suit.

At the time, he told NBC News he hoped to win the title “best dressed” at the Winter Olympics. “[It’s] a medal I need so urgently,” he said.

Even if they don’t win a medal for “best dressed,” these Olympians are sure winning over hearts on Twitter:

"Mexico’s Olympic ski team in PyeongChang may be small, but it is mighty. That will happen when Death is your companion on the slopes." Via @washingtonpost @BrunoBFigueroa https://t.co/lRWnyaos4P — Carlos González Gtez (@carlos_glezgtez) February 12, 2018

If they awarded medals for uniforms, I think Mexico would be the winner. How cool are these? pic.twitter.com/1QYGgqxGD3 — Cristy Fajardo (@fajardonews) February 11, 2018