Mexico's Alpine Ski Team Gear Is A Gorgeous Tribute To The Day Of The Dead

Mexico’s Alpine ski team brought beautiful Day of the Dead imagery to the 2018 Winter Olympics.
The team’s Pyeongchang Games gear features colorful calaveras, or skulls, decorated with bright reds and blues. Olympians Rodolfo Roberto Dickson Sommers, Sarah Schleper and Hubertus Von Hohenlohe first modeled the gear in photos posted to Facebook on Thursday.
Von Hohenlohe, 59, isn’t competing this year but contributed to the team by designing the Día de los Muertos race suits, according to NBC. The six-time Olympic competitor is often dubbed the “most interesting Olympian” in the world due to his royal lineage: He was born in Mexico to German parents, the son of Prince Alfonso Hohenlohe and Princess Ira Fürstenberg.
While Von Hohenlohe never took home a medal, he certainly left his mark over the years. He became the second oldest Winter Olympian to ever compete at the 2014 Games in Sochi, where he also turned plenty of heads when he wore a mariachi-themed race suit.
At the time, he told NBC News he hoped to win the title “best dressed” at the Winter Olympics. “[It’s] a medal I need so urgently,” he said.
