Photos Show Destruction And Scramble For Survivors After Deadly Mexico Earthquake

Another quake less than two weeks ago killed 100 people in the country.
By Chris McGonigal and Jesselyn Cook

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the central Mexican state of Puebla on Tuesday afternoon, less than two weeks after another powerful quake in the country killed at least 217 people. 

Dramatic video footage featured on Mexican television showed downed power lines, and buildings collapsing into the streets. At least 20 children were killed and dozens more were missing after a primary school was destroyed.

The disaster struck exactly 32 years after a devastating 8.0 magnitude earthquake killed as many as 10,000 people in the Mexico City area. It came just hours after Mexicans across the country took part in earthquake drills to mark the anniversary, according to Reuters.

The following photos show some of the destruction caused by Tuesday’s quake. Read more here.

  • YURI CORTEZ via Getty Images
    Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers remove rubble and debris.
  • RONALDO SCHEMIDT via Getty Images
    Rescuers searching for survivors buried under the rubble ask for silence to help locate those who may be trapped.
  • LatinContent via Getty Images
    Rescuers and residents assist an injured victim amid the ruins of a building that was knocked down. 
  • Carlos Jasso / Reuters
    A woman reacts after she and others were rescued. 
  • Henry Romero / Reuters
    Workers walk past a collapsed building. 
  • Henry Romero / Reuters
    Debris is pictured at the site of a collapsed building. 
  • MARIO VAZQUEZ via Getty Images
    Rescuers look for survivors in a multistory building.
  • MARIO VAZQUEZ via Getty Images
    Rescuers searched into the night for survivors. 
  • RONALDO SCHEMIDT via Getty Images
    Volunteers use shovels to remove debris and search for survivors. 
  • ALFREDO ESTRELLA via Getty Images
    A man stands next to a car crushed by debris from a damaged building after a quake rattled Mexico City on Tuesday.
  • ALFREDO ESTRELLA via Getty Images
    People remove debris of a collapsed building.
  • RONALDO SCHEMIDT via Getty Images
    A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. 
  • RONALDO SCHEMIDT via Getty Images
    A woman reacts as a real quake rattles Mexico City on Tuesday as an earthquake drill was being held in the capital.
  • YURI CORTEZ via Getty Images
    Exterior walls on a building crumbled during the earthquake.
  • ALFREDO ESTRELLA via Getty Images
    People remove debris of a damaged building.
  • ALFREDO ESTRELLA via Getty Images
    A woman carrying her baby rushes through the street.
  • RONALDO SCHEMIDT via Getty Images
    People look through the debris of a building.
  • OMAR TORRES via Getty Images
    People search through debris. 
  • RONALDO SCHEMIDT via Getty Images
    Police officers cordon the area off after a building collapsed. 
  • Carlos Jasso / Reuters
    An awning collapsed onto parked cars. 
  • RONALDO SCHEMIDT via Getty Images
  • Claudia Daut / Reuters
    A building collapsed onto a car during the earthquake. 
  • Carlos Jasso / Reuters
  • ALFREDO ESTRELLA via Getty Images
    A car is crushed by debris from a damaged building.
  • Carlos Jasso / Reuters
    An injured woman is treated after the earthquake. 
  • YURI CORTEZ via Getty Images
    A rescuer pulls a dog out of the rubble during the search for survivors in Mexico City on September 20, 2017. 
