There Were More Than 25,000 Homicides In Mexico Last Year, Government Says

Mexico saw its highest murder rate in at least two decades last year as homicides skyrocketed nearly 25 percent compared to 2016, the country’s Interior Ministry announced last week.

The Mexican government said it tracked 25,339 murders throughout 2017 — an average of about 70 per day — marking the bloodiest year since Mexico began gathering such data in 1997. The statistics top the previous record set in 2011 by more than 3,000 deaths.

The trend has already continued into 2018, after journalist Carlos Domínguez was killed last weekend in the state of Tamaulipas. Authorities are investigating whether his death was related to his work.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto addressed the ongoing violence in a speech in November, saying the government was “still not satisfied” and that it had “lots more to achieve” after taking steps to address the dangers. Mexico’s Congress passed a new law in December strengthening the military and expanding its authority to fight drug crime, but the move was met with criticism.

Peña Nieto’s approval ratings have been plummeting ahead of Mexico’s presidential elections in July. He is not up for re-election due to term limits, but his party is facing strong opposition.

U.S. President Donald Trump slammed Mexico last week as “the number one most dangerous country in the world” in a series of Twitter messages meant to further his ongoing calls to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Mexican government rejected such a distinction.

“Even though Mexico has a significant problem with violence, it is plainly false that Mexico is the most dangerous country in the world,” the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement obtained by Reuters.