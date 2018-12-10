With 7 seconds left in the Dolphins-Patriots game Sunday and Miami 69 yards from the end zone, it looked like a sure victory for New England, which had a 33-28 lead.

And that’s when something crazy happened in Hard Rock Stadium.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill passed to Kenny Stills at midfield. Stills tossed a lateral to DeVante Parker, who lateraled to running back Kenyan Drake. Then Drake was off and running, eluding Patriots defenders, as he headed for the end zone.

In what has already been dubbed “The Miami Miracle,” the Dolphins pulled out a 34-33 victory.

And ’Fins Fans were ecstatic!

My dolphins really did that. pic.twitter.com/WSOeKGBfuE — joanne (@joannes_) December 10, 2018

What happened today with the dolphins Was without a doubt one of the biggest moments I have ever experienced as a fan I really hope one day it could be a playoff win — mikecdacabby (@mikecdacabby) December 10, 2018

How about them DOLPHINS!!! pic.twitter.com/vrVT99L9AF — Daniel Wright (@dannynbritt82) December 10, 2018