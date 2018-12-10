With 7 seconds left in the Dolphins-Patriots game Sunday and Miami 69 yards from the end zone, it looked like a sure victory for New England, which had a 33-28 lead.
And that’s when something crazy happened in Hard Rock Stadium.
Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill passed to Kenny Stills at midfield. Stills tossed a lateral to DeVante Parker, who lateraled to running back Kenyan Drake. Then Drake was off and running, eluding Patriots defenders, as he headed for the end zone.
In what has already been dubbed “The Miami Miracle,” the Dolphins pulled out a 34-33 victory.
And ’Fins Fans were ecstatic!