“Like Miami’s urban revival, the shift toward inclusive prosperity will not take place overnight,” explains Florida. “It begins with local leaders viewing equity and economic development as a mutual goal and continues with a new strategy for a fuller, fairer, and more prosperous urbanism-for-all.”

The FIU | Miami Urban Future Initiative hosted its inaugural event recently at Venture Café Miami. Joining Richard Florida in the conversation on Miami’s urban future were Tom Hudson (Vice President of News and Special Correspondent for The Sunshine Economy on WLRN) and Michael A. Finney (President and CEO of the Miami Dade Beacon Council). Watch the session here: