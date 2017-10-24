Miasha Gilliam-El: “How Your Life Begins Is Not How Your Life Has To End. If You Change Your Thoughts, You Can Change Your Life."

Miasha “MIMI” Gilliam-El is a wife, mother of six, 2x Best-Selling Author, Poet, Elder, Advocate against domestic violence / childhood molestation, former co-host on “The Challenge to the Community-WHAP 1340 Am Radio with Mr. Sherman Cross, and the CEO and Founder of Herbal Delitz Cupcakes. Mrs. Gilliam-El participated in an anthology called ‘Shift On’ with Ms. Nikki Woods where she shares her testimony of how she survived domestic violence, childhood molestation, and how she was given a second chance at life after having her heart stop for 16 minutes in Feb. 2012 due to Pregnancy Induced Cardiomyopathy.

Mrs. Gilliam-El now shares with individuals the power of changing your thoughts and perceptions in order to obtain a positive outcome.

As an advocate she believes sharing her story will help to break the chain of silence. Mrs. Gilliam-El's intent to let others know there is hope for a better future. She is making survivors aware that how their life begins, is not how their story has to end. Mrs. Gilliam-El's mission is to help survivors realize that they have the power to make changes in our communities as well as in the world.

We are spotlighting Miasha Gilliam-El’s and her Books,

‘Transition Your Life Inspirational Guidance Through Uplifting Quotes’

This is book is a short read that will edify, encourage and uplift you through any situation. It includes powerful quotes and applications you can utilize to retaliate against negativity.

Miracles of Life: How I Survived The Slent Killer

This is her story of faith, hope, and perseverance. It is an eye-opening true account that took place in 2012 in which she realized she was about to go through an experience that only God could bring her through. Misha’s death experience allowed her to see that miracles do still happen today.

Herbal Delitz Cupcakes,

Herbal Delitz Cupcakes was started by a Miasha Gilliam-El; A Registered Nurse in 2012 after experiencing a health crisis. It started with a vision of health and wellness.

Miasha wanted to utilize her knowledge to assist others by allowing them to enjoy delicious treats without unwanted consequences. Her custom cupcakes are made with some of the finest ingredients such as lavender and Agave Nectar. These delicious cupcakes will tempt your palate and have you desiring more.

Miasha also overcome Domestic Violence, Childhood Molestation, and Pregnancy Induced Cardiomyopathy in 2012 where her heart stopped for 16 minutes. I was able to survive and become a Registered Nurse, Author and Entreprenuer.

You can find Miasha at: