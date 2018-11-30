Here’s The Excruciating Audio Of Mic’s Co-founder Telling Everyone It’s Over

…. and a key part of our plan to support our journalism. The deal was expected to continue through July of next year, as you guys know. Facebook caught us by surprise at a really bad time. We were at the end of an investment-and-acquisition process that we had been working on for many months. The cancellation combined with the headwinds our industry is facing has made it no longer possible for us to operate as an independent media company. Our funding has dried up and dramatically reduced interest from potential acquirers and investors.

Since we got the news, before the holiday, our focus has been on doing everything we can to keep as many jobs as possible and keep the brand ― and all the work that all of you contributed so much to ― a chance to survive. The executive team gave it their all to find a solution, but because of the situation, in order to move forward we’d have to lose many excellent team members today. Immediately [pause], we have no choice but to give notice to the whole company in order to be in a position to be able to pay severance. The majority of the teams, including people, finance, HR, productions, video, editorial, marketing, revenue and executive team, will be departing, effective today. For those of you who are represented by the NewsGuild, we are informing the union now and we will, as required, address the issue of severance with them immediately. For those of you not receiving new employment offers and who are non-union, everybody will be paid payroll this week and severance will be as followed: Subject to a separation agreement, everybody will get two additional payrolls in December and January 1st plus benefits through December and a benefits stipend in January, as well as laptop or laptop credit. The last day for impacted teams will be today. We will be meeting directly following this conversation to discuss next steps.

Given the impact of the loss of our Facebook contract on our business, we had no alternative but to act immediately in order to be in a position to pay severance and benefits to the departing teams. If you have any questions, we’ll be answering them in meetings immediately following this one. This has been a very difficult turn of events. You’ve all invested the last seven years [pause] in building a mission-driven media brand. All of you have contributed in ways that made me very proud and it was very painful to know that each of you had to see last night’s press before hearing it from us. As we explored all solutions, we had to discuss our situation with a number of companies, some who obviously took advantage of the situation.

Importantly, we won’t allow this to erase what this team has accomplished. Our vision was to build a journalism company that reported important stories and could make a positive impact. Despite the many headwinds of building that today, you’ve done exactly that and surpassed all of our expectations. Your work has sparked movements, improved lives and led to countless positive actions. You’ve worked so hard, innovated and always acted with integrity. Hopefully, the team and experience [inaudible] from Mic can contribute to the success of media going forward. I want to thank you all sincerely for contributing to Mic.

Our focus now is on helping team members who are leaving Mic find their next employment quickly and you have my commitment as well as [Mic publisher] Cory [Haik]’s and the rest of the executive team to do whatever we can to help everybody find jobs. Our second focus is on helping the transitioning team successfully transition to a new home and give the Mic brand the best chance of success in the future. As a next step, we’ll answer questions and talk about logistics. For NewsGuild-represented employees, please join Jessica, Caitlyn, Jake in Butler. If you’ve been notified about a continuing role, please join Sara and Marcus in Lorde. And for everyone else, please come to Angelou with me and Sharmi. We’re going to take a five-minute break and then reconvene in those rooms.