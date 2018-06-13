“There’s no question in my mind that he’s going to be indicted, and there’s no question in my mind that he’s going to try to flip on the president,” Avenatti said on the “The Late Show.”

Cohen, the longtime personal attorney to Trump, paid $130,000 to Daniels just before the 2016 election for a nondisclosure agreement to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with the president a decade earlier.

“I think Michael Cohen is in a very, very bad spot, and I think the president is in a very, very bad spot because this is what happens when you trust your innermost secrets to a moron,” Avenatti said.

The New York Daily News has reported that Cohen is telling friends he expects to be arrested in an investigation that is reportedly focusing on bank fraud, campaign finance violations and other issues.

Also on Wednesday, Cohen’s attorneys indicated they would stop representing him. The New York Times said there is an issue with his legal bills, part of which are being paid for by the president’s family.