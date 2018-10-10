'Buckle Up Buttercup': Michael Avenatti Tells Donald Trump Jr. To Get Ready For Prison

Donald Trump Jr. tried to make a joke linking disgraced former Democratic politician Anthony Weiner to attorney Michael Avenatti. In response, he received a warning ― and a challenge ― from Stormy Daniels’ attorney.
The Twitter feud kicked off when the eldest son of President Donald Trump shared a message about Weiner’s upcoming early release from prison, then cracked:
Avenatti fired back:
Later, for good measure, Avenatti challenged both the president and his son to an MMA fight for charity:
When someone asked if they would be using protective headgear in the theoretical matchup, Avenatti replied:
The Trumps have not responded to the challenge.
