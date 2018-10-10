MEDIA
'Buckle Up Buttercup': Michael Avenatti Tells Donald Trump Jr. To Get Ready For Prison

The attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels also challenged both the president and his son to an MMA fight.
By Ed Mazza

Donald Trump Jr. tried to make a joke linking disgraced former Democratic politician Anthony Weiner to attorney Michael Avenatti. In response, he received a warning ― and a challenge ― from Stormy Daniels’ attorney.

The Twitter feud kicked off when the eldest son of President Donald Trump shared a message about Weiner’s upcoming early release from prison, then cracked: 

Avenatti fired back:  

 

Later, for good measure, Avenatti challenged both the president and his son to an MMA fight for charity: 

When someone asked if they would be using protective headgear in the theoretical matchup, Avenatti replied:  

The Trumps have not responded to the challenge.

