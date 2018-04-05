Stormy Daniels’ Attorney Mocks Trump With A ‘Merry Christmas’ In April

The attorney for Stormy Daniels, the porn star who allegedly had a 2006 affair with Donald Trump, is celebrating the latest comments from the president with a very early holiday wish.

“First of all, Ari, let me say Merry Christmas to you,” Michael Avenatti said to MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Thursday. “Because it’s a very, very Merry Christmas this evening here over in our camp.”

The money was reportedly part of a nondisclosure agreement forbidding her from speaking about her relationship with Trump. She is now suing to get out of that agreement.

Avenatti said Trump’s claim that he wasn’t aware of the payment both simplifies and strengthens her case.

“This is what happens when you have an undisciplined client,” he said. “We waited patiently, and lo and behold, Christmas has arrived.”

He added:

“If the president didn’t know anything about the payment, then he didn’t know anything about the agreement. And in that case, you can’t have an agreement.”

Later on the network, Avenatti said he would continue to attempt to depose both Trump and Cohen.

“In the event that we get a two-hour deposition of Michael Cohen and a two-hour deposition of this president, I am highly confident that their statements are not going to hold up under cross-examination by me,” he said. “Period.”