Michael Avenatti Says The Next Democratic Nominee For President 'Better Be A White Male' In Time Interview

Michael Avenatti, a prospective presidential candidate and the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, argued in a Time profile out Thursday that Democrats will have the best shot at reclaiming the Oval Office if they nominate a white male.

The basis of his thinking is not that white men are more qualified for the job but that people listen to them more.

“I think it better be a white male,” Avenatti, a white male, said of the party’s 2020 nominee.

“When you have a white male making the arguments, they carry more weight,” he said. “Should they carry more weight? Absolutely not. But do they? Yes.”

CNBC Michael Avenatti said he's "seriously considering" running against President Donald Trump in 2020.

Shortly after the profile came out, Avenatti told The Daily Caller that the quote is fake.

“I never said that. That’s complete bullshit,” he said. “That’s my comment, complete bullshit.”

Avenatti also tweeted a statement saying white males need to be part of “stopping sexism and bigotry.”

Let me be clear: I have consistently called on white males like me to step, take responsibility, and be a part of stoping the sexism and bigotry that other white males engage in. It is especially important for them to call out other white males. I make this pt in my speeches. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 25, 2018

Regardless of his claim about white men, Democrats nominated record numbers of women and people of color in races for public office this year. In September, Politico released an analysis of House candidates that found Democrats nominated an impressive 180 female candidates, blowing the previous record of 120 out of the water. And with at least 133 people of color nominated, Avenatti’s white males constitute a minority of Democratic House nominees for the first time.

The lawyer and media commentator has been in the spotlight since March 2018, when he filed a lawsuit on behalf of Daniels seeking to invalidate a 2016 nondisclosure agreement regarding an alleged affair she had with Donald Trump in 2006. Avenatti most recently made headlines when a judge on Monday ordered him to pay $4.85 million to settle a dispute with a former colleague.