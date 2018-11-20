An actress was granted a restraining order on Monday against Michael Avenatti after accusing the attorney of domestic violence, according to several media reports.

Mareli Miniutti, 24, claimed in court documents that Avenatti physically and verbally abused her during a yearlong relationship. She said that the lawyer shoved her during a fight last week and forced her out of their apartment in West Los Angeles, claims that resulted in Avenatti being arrested a day later.

The attorney was detained by Los Angeles police last Wednesday, and CNN confirmed that Miniutti’s allegations were the basis for the arrest.

Avenatti rejected Miniutti’s claims, and his lawyers cast the argument in a different light in a statement to CNN, saying the woman “behaved in a volatile, agitated and irrational manner” during a fight.

“However, Mr. Avenatti did not inflict any corporal injury or cause any traumatic condition upon Ms. Miniutti,” they said.

Mareli Miniutti’s lawyer tells me: "Mareli Miniutti stands by the accuracy of her statements to the LAPD. The suggestions contained in Mr. Avenatti’s counsel’s letter to the LAPD are vindictive, contrary to the evidence, and unworthy of further reply.” — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) November 20, 2018

Miniutti claimed Avenatti swore at her during the fight and called her “ungrateful,” the Los Angeles Times reported, citing the actress’ court declaration. She alleges he then hit her in the face with pillows.

He vehemently denied the claims, saying he had “never struck a woman” and “never will strike a woman.”

“I have been an advocate for women’s rights my entire career, and I’m going to continue to be an advocate,” the attorney said at a news conference after posting bail last week. “I am not going to be intimidated from stopping what I am doing.”

I thought I was clear about this previously but based on comments, evidently not. The allegations made against me are FALSE. I am innocent and I did not do what I have been accused of doing. I look forward to ALL of the facts and evidence coming to light. I will be vindicated. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 21, 2018

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5.

The attorney has become a household name in recent months after representing the adult film star Stormy Daniels in several cases against President Donald Trump. Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006. She says she was paid $130,000 in hush money just weeks before the 2016 election to keep quiet about the tryst by the president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen.