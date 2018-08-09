Michael Avenatti Says He's In Iowa To Explore A Run For President

Lucas Jackson / Reuters Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti said, “I’m exploring a run for the presidency of the United States, and I wanted to come to Iowa and listen to people and learn about some issues that are facing the citizens of Iowa and do my homework."

After floating the idea last month that he may challenge President Donald Trump in 2020, attorney Michael Avenatti announced he was formally “exploring a run for the presidency of the United States.”

In an interview with the Des Moines Register on Thursday, the outspoken lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels, who is suing the president over the validity of a nondisclosure agreement to not discuss an affair, traveled to the Iowa State Fair this week on a listening tour.

“I’m exploring a run for the presidency of the United States, and I wanted to come to Iowa and listen to people and learn about some issues that are facing the citizens of Iowa and do my homework,” Avenatti told the Register.

Avenatti has emerged as a noisy and frequent critic of Trump, his administration and the president’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

Avenatti has appeared regularly on cable news shows since Daniels brought her lawsuit against the president. He’s called Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani an “absolute pig” who should be fired. He’s also argued with Fox News host Sean Hannity over Twitter, challenging the pundit to have him as a guest on his show so they can debate.

In early July, Avenatti tweeted that he would consider challenging Trump for president in 2020 if he believed no other candidate could beat him.

IF (big) he seeks re-election, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him. We can't relive 2016. I love this country, our values and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed. #FightClub #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 4, 2018

He reiterated a similar message during his interview with the Des Moines Register, saying that he believed the Democratic Party was yearning for “a fighter.”

″And for many, I’m probably seen as that individual,” he added.

While in Iowa, Avenatti will also speak at the Democratic Wing Ding fundraiser on Friday, an event that has hosted Democratic hopefuls in the past.