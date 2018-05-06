Michael Avenatti Scorches Rudy Giuliani Over His Latest 'Train Wreck' Interview

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti saw Rudy Giuliani’s latest interview about his new client, President Donald Trump, and had this reaction: “I can’t believe that actually just happened.”

Avenatti appeared on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday after the former mayor of New York sat down with host George Stephanopoulos in a messy and at times rambling interview about Trump’s knowledge of a $130,000 payment to Daniels, a porn star whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford.

“It’s an absolute, unmitigated disaster for Rudy Giuliani and the president,” Avenatti added. “It’s a train wreck.”

Days earlier, Giuliani made some bombshell revelations on Fox News, telling host Sean Hannity that Trump repaid his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 payment. The president had denied knowing anything about the payment, which was allegedly hush money for an affair that Daniels said she had with Trump.

“This guy’s all over the map in the last 72 hours on some very simple facts that should be very straightforward,” Avenatti said, adding later: “He’s done considerable harm to the president. I think his representation has been nothing short of a disaster.”

Following Giuliani’s appearance on Fox News, Trump told reporters that the former prosecutor was new on the case and that “he’ll get his facts straight.”

On Sunday, Giuliani parrotted Trump’s statement, contradicting himself and taking aim at Daniels for appearing on “Saturday Night Live” the night before. Trump has also appeared on the show in the past.

“The more Rudy Giuliani talks ... the better our case gets,” Avenatti said.