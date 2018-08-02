Michael Avenatti, attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, stepped in the middle of a Twitter feud between CNN’s Jim Acosta and Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night.
And he’s calling again for Hannity to invite him for a chat on the air.
Earlier this week, Acosta was confronted by an angry crowd of President Donald Trump’s supporters during a rally in Tampa.
“I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt,” Acosta tweeted. “We should not treat our fellow Americans this way.”
Hannity, however, wasn’t having it.
“The people of this country, they’re screaming at you for a reason,” Hannity said on his show. “They don’t like your unfair, abusively bias treatment of the president of the United States.”
Acosta replied on Twitter:
Hannity fired back:
That’s when Avenatti stepped in:
Avenatti has been angling for an appearance on Hannity’s Fox News program, no doubt knowing that Trump is a frequent viewer. He’s also called for Hannity to debate him live for a full hour.
Hannity hasn’t bitten: