And he’s calling again for Hannity to invite him for a chat on the air.

Earlier this week, Acosta was confronted by an angry crowd of President Donald Trump’s supporters during a rally in Tampa.

“I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt,” Acosta tweeted. “We should not treat our fellow Americans this way.”

Hannity, however, wasn’t having it.

“The people of this country, they’re screaming at you for a reason,” Hannity said on his show. “They don’t like your unfair, abusively bias treatment of the president of the United States.”

Acosta replied on Twitter:

Hannity is a propagandist for profit, peddling lies every night. He says he’s just a talk show host, not a journalist. But he’s injecting poison into the nation’s political bloodstream warping public attitudes about the press. I’m confident in the long run the truth will prevail. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 2, 2018

Hannity fired back:

Jimmy @Acosta sorry your precious feelings are hurt & that people see through your lying bullshit for what it is. FAKE NEWS. #CNNSUCKS — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 2, 2018

That’s when Avenatti stepped in:

Hey @seanhannity - stop playing whiffle ball with the WH’s hand picked guests and climb in the hardball box with some guests that might actually punch back. Taking shots at @cnn and @Acosta proves nothing. Let’s go big boy - time to prove you are not a .... #Basta https://t.co/1Xw42iyVDM — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 2, 2018

Avenatti has been angling for an appearance on Hannity’s Fox News program, no doubt knowing that Trump is a frequent viewer. He’s also called for Hannity to debate him live for a full hour.

Hannity hasn’t bitten:

Michael the world has had stormy stormy 24-7 on every low rated show. It's old news. Learn about Fisa Abuse, lying to Fisa Courts, 18 USC 793, deleting subpoenaed emails, acid washing hard drives, destroying devices with hammers and then u have a shot at the number 1 Show! https://t.co/jG7rdCY4ae — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 25, 2018