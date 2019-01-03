ENTERTAINMENT
Michael B. Jordan Debuts Campaign With Coach As Its First Global Men's Face

The "Creed II" star is Coach's new leading man.
By Kimberley Richards

Michael B. Jordan has made his debut in Coach’s spring 2019 campaign as the fashion label’s new leading man. 

The “Creed II” actor and producer, who was named the first global men’s face of Coach’s menswear last fall, shared an image from his first campaign with the company on Instagram on Wednesday. 

“So excited for my first campaign with @Coach,” he wrote in a caption for the photo. “Showing it to you guys before everyone else.”

The campaign was shot by photographer Craig McDean, Coach stated on Instagram. Jordan will also star in the company’s campaign for its men’s fragrance collection, according to a press release. 

 

Stuart Vevers, creative director for Coach, said partnering with Jordan was a “natural step.”

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Michael over the last few years,” Vevers said in the release. “He has been a true supporter of Coach so it felt like a really natural step to collaborate more closely and create a partnership we can take to the next level.”

