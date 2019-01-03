Michael B. Jordan Debuts Campaign With Coach As Its First Global Men's Face

Michael B. Jordan has made his debut in Coach’s spring 2019 campaign as the fashion label’s new leading man.

The “Creed II” actor and producer, who was named the first global men’s face of Coach’s menswear last fall, shared an image from his first campaign with the company on Instagram on Wednesday.

“So excited for my first campaign with @Coach,” he wrote in a caption for the photo. “Showing it to you guys before everyone else.”

The campaign was shot by photographer Craig McDean, Coach stated on Instagram. Jordan will also star in the company’s campaign for its men’s fragrance collection, according to a press release.

Stuart Vevers, creative director for Coach, said partnering with Jordan was a “natural step.”