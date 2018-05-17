Michael B. Jordan Denies Rumors He Doesn't Date Black Women

Michael B. Jordan insists accusations that he doesn’t date black women “couldn’t be further from the truth.”

The “Black Panther” star’s dating habits came under fire on social media on Tuesday after he posted a music video on Instagram promoting rapper Nick Grant’s “Black Woman” with the comment: “My bruh @nickgrantmusicw/ that new heat #blackwoman.”

Many people criticized the actor on social media, accusing him of hypocrisy and pandering to black women, according to Blavity.

Some of the comments to Jordan included “We already know you like dating teenage white girls...you ain’t slick” and “Lmao I respect you as an actor and love your work, but we all know this post is just another attempt to pander to Black women.”

Jordan insists he’s not bothered by the criticism and that his family “laughed” about the rumors.

“It’s so funny to everybody because it couldn’t be further from the truth,” he told Essence on Tuesday. “My dad and my mom both said, ‘If they only knew.’ If they only knew. And that’s the thing that keeps me not tripping about it, you know what I mean?”

However, Jordan did admit the accusations have affected him.

“It makes me hesitant about whoever I’m seen with. I’m finally starting to get to a place now where I don’t care, but it bothered me for a minute,” he said. “It made me more conscious of things I say and how I move, and what could happen if I leave a club or a restaurant or the movies. If I leave anywhere, any known place with anybody, there’s going to be speculation.”