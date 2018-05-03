This Michael B. Jordan Story Shows How DM-ing A Celebrity Can Pay Off

If you don’t ask, you don’t get.

So, when Temple University student Sylvia Wilson found out “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan was filming “Creed 2” on her Philadelphia campus, she cheekily direct-messaged him on Instagram, asking if she could buy him a smoothie in exchange for a photograph.

I asked for a smoothie in exchange for a pic and he said I didn’t have to buy one and to come to his trailer 🤷🏽‍♀️ — sylvia (@SylaRenee) May 1, 2018

“I didn’t think he’d actually respond but I really wanted to meet him,” Wilson, 21, told HuffPost on Thursday.

To Wilson’s astonishment, Jordan actually responded to the Tuesday message — and ended up briefly hanging out with Wilson and her friends. Wilson later shared these photographs of the encounter to Twitter:

so I slid in his DM’s, and then this happened ✨ pic.twitter.com/Jfm0Tj4dms — sylvia (@SylaRenee) May 1, 2018

“I almost passed out when I realized he messaged me back,” said Wilson, who is studying public relations and plans to attend law school after she graduates. “I kept rereading the message not believing it was really him.”

Wilson’s snaps have now gone viral, causing the #pullasylvia hashtag to trend as other people on Twitter attempted contacting their own idols:

@BarackObama & @MichelleObama I will really treasure the opportunity to meet the two of you as you have become role models, not only to me but to my generation. #PullASylvia — JayJay (@Jay1Flicks) May 3, 2018

Yo, if I need to #pullasylvia & slide into Jake Gyllenhaals DMS to meet him, I will. I’m just gonna need JG to get an IG, TWITTER, or some kind of social media. #kthanks — 𝑀𝓇𝓈𝒟𝒾𝓇𝓉𝓎𝒮𝒶𝓃𝒸𝒽𝑒𝓏 (@Mags003) May 3, 2018

Wilson, who hails from Atlanta, described Jordan as “AMAZING.”

AMAZING — sylvia (@SylaRenee) May 1, 2018

“He was so sweet and nice,” Wilson told BuzzFeed. “He was more than happy to take pictures with me and my friends that came with me.”

Who knows, maybe Jordan will stop to see the Philadelphia high school senior who brought a cardboard cutout of him to prom?