Will Michael B. Jordan And Lupita Nyong'o Please Just Date Already?

So, you saw “Black Panther” like the rest of the world this weekend, and now you’re wondering what else you have to live for.

Well, you can always see the Marvel movie again ― seriously, it’s somehow even better the second time around ― or you can jump on the internet’s thirst train and start shipping the maybe romance between stars Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o.

While the two are seemingly just friends who’ve grown close over a nonstop press tour, their chemistry brings more thunder than Thor’s hammer, and has all of us wondering what if?

It all started when Jordan apparently lost a bet on the set of the Marvel movie, which requires him to do pushups at Nyong’o’s behest six times ― preferably when he’s wearing brightly colored and form-fitting sweaters.

She made him drop down during an interview at press event in New York last week while her costars and director Ryan Coogler watched.

Then, Nyong’o surprised Jordan again at a panel discussion about the movie that streamed live on Twitter.

Nyong’o even brought her own camera for the third time around, when she approached Jordan backstage at a Calvin Klein fashion show.

And on Monday, the Oscar winner got Jordan again before his sit-down with “The View.”

“How many would you like?” he asked.

“I have to see. I want to one now and then we’ll see about the rest,” she fired back.

But we didn’t truly get on board until a now-deleted Twitter exchange that made the internet collectively break out into sweats on Monday night.

Apparently, some of the “Black Panther” cast was gathered for a taping of MTV’s “Safe Word,” a reality game show with celebrities, and things got competitive ― and flirtatious ― between the two.

″@Lupita_Nyongo Bring them chocolate cakes back. You ready for round 2? #youknowyouwanthis,” Jordan wrote on social media.

“no dessert until you come correct, @michaelb4jordan!,” Nyong’o wrote back, adding the hashtags #youknowyouwantthis and #youaintready.

